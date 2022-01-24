Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has said he will not waste time to assent to the death warrant of Abdulmalik Tanko if it is brought before him.

Daily Trust newspaper reports that the governor promised to abide by the constitutional provision to assent to the death sentence of Tanko, in the event that it is passed by the court.

He made this known on Monday, January 24 when he paid a condolence visit alongside his deputy, Dr. Nasuru Yusuf Gawuna, and other top government functionaries, at the family’s residence in Dakata/Kawaji.

His words:

“We have good confirmation from the court handling the process that, justice would be done. No stone would be left unturned. Whoever is found guilty of this heinous offence will also face death without wasting any time. As a government, we have already started the process.

“Our constitution provides that, when a death sentence is passed, it is the constitutional power of the governor to assent for the execution of the culprit. I assure you all that, I will not waste even one second.”

On the speed of the proceeding he further encouraged that, there would be speedy dispensation of justice, adding that:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Government will take good care of the family of our late child Hanifa of blessed memory.”

Source: Legit.ng