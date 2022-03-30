The leadership of the APC was on Wednesday, March 30, officially handed over to Abdullahi Adamu

Adamu took over from the chairman of the ruling party's defunct CECPC, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe

The handover ceremony, though brief, was attended by new executive members of the party who were elected alongside Adamu during the convention

Abuja - Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the new national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has finally assumed leadership of the ruling party.

The Chairman Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Gov. Mai Mala Buni, formally handed over the APC's leadership to Adamu on Wednesday, March 30, The Nation reports.

Governor Buni handed over to Amadu on Wednesday, March 30 (Photo: @SenAbdullahiA)

Source: Twitter

The handover ceremony took place at the National Working Committee (NWC) Hall at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja.

The brief event was attended by all the newly elected executive members, including Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state.

Adamu reacts

Photos of the event were shared on Twitter by Adamu himself.

He wrote on Twitter:

"At the official handling over today, my predecessor, Gov Mai Mala Buni wished us a successful tenure.

"We promised our members once we come on board, our party the All Progressives Congress will experience new dawn because of #EveryoneMatters."

Meanwhile, Adamu (Nasarawa West) and Senator Abubakar Kyari (Borno North), who were elected as the national chairman and deputy national chairman (North) of the APC had been asked to resign from office.

Adamu, who had been representing Nasarawa West since 2011, emerged as the national chairman of the party on Saturday during the national convention.

Like Adamu, Kyari had been in the Senate since 2015 when he was first elected to represent Borno North Senatorial District. He emerged through consensus as the deputy national chairman (North) of the ruling party.

Since their emergence as key members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling party, tongues are wagging over their seats at the National Assembly,

It would be recalled that the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni piloted the affairs of the party for 21 months as the head of its caretaker committee.

Source: Legit.ng