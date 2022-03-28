Godwin Emefiele has been a topic of debate over the past few weeks with many political pundits describing him as the dark horse for the ruling party APC

Emefiele has however dismissed talks over his ambition for the presidency at the 2023 general election

The CBN boss said he is more focused and occupied with getting the Nigerian bank on track, stating that he will not entertain any form of distraction

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigerians (CBN) Godwin Emefiele has finally reacted to speculations linking him to the top seat in Aso Rock, Legit.ng reports.

According to a short thread of tweets from his official Twitter handle @GodwinIEmefiele, the CBN boss said he is focused on curbing the incessant crisis of inflation and also targeting an improved monetary policy for Nigeria.

On June 3, 2014, former President Goodluck Jonathan appointed Emefiele as the 11th substantive CBN governor. He replaced Sanusi Lamido Sanusi. Photo Credit: (CBN)

He said:

“My focus at this time is a robust monetary policy and fighting inflation which is now a global problem; building a strong financial system in an increasingly uncertain global economy; 1/3.”

The CBN boss also made emphasis on improving the funding mechanisms for farmers in other to help them boost agricultural productivity.

CBN to erect world-class financial centre in Lagos

Emefiele also hinted that plans are ongoing to erect a state-of-the-art International Financial Center in Lagos that will rival that of other countries in the western world.

He said:

“Development finance and supporting farmers & manufacturers in our self-sufficiency and import substitution drive; raising N15 trillion for InfraCo infrastructure financing;

“Building a world-class International Financial Center in Lagos; as we support the @MBuhari Administration to finish strong.#NoDistractionsPlease.”

2023: Godwin Emefiele’s supporters take over APC national convention

Legit.ng had earlier reported that supporters pushing for the presidential candidacy of Emefiele, on Saturday, March 26 stole the limelight in the nation’s capital, Abuja, just as the APC held its national convention.

The supporters who comprised mainly of youths and women say they have been the biggest beneficiaries of Emefiele's empowerment packages at the apex bank.

They thronged the nation’s capital in their thousands, calling on the bank chief to run for presidency in 2023.

2023: Pro-Emefiele group holds rally at APC convention

Earlier in the day, the Emefiele Solidarity Vanguard staged a massive rally at Eagles Square while the APC national convention was ongoing.

Dressed in branded t-shirts, while displaying banners and placards of Emefiele, the group asked leaders of the ruling party to allow the apex bank chief to succeed President Buhari.

According to them, President Buhari has been able to achieve so much because of the fiscal policy of the CBN and its implementation by the Emefiele-led team at the apex bank.

Source: Legit.ng