The governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi has revealed his plans for the country ahead of the 2023 general election

Umahi who is still battling with court cases regarding his governorship seat disclosed that he would turn the country around for good if he emerges as Nigeria's next president

Meanwhile, the ruling APC is expected to zone its 2023 presidential ticket to the southern region of the country, barring any last-minute decision

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a presidential aspirant under the platform of the All Progressive Congress Party (APC) and Governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi, have promised to transform Nigeria more than the way he transformed his state as a governor if elected as the president.

According to him, his achievements in Ebonyi is a proof and testimony that Nigeria will be great under his watch, The Nigerian Tribune reports.

Umahi disclosed this on Sunday, March 27, in a statement signed by his special assistant on media and publicity, Mr Francis Nwaze.

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has vowed to transform Nigeria if elected as president in 2023. Photo credit: Francis Nweze

He congratulated the new executives of his party led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu who was elected as the consensus National Chairman (NWC) after six other candidates withdrew from the contest.

Umahi was quoted saying:

“What I have done in Ebonyi State will be the microcosm of the macrocosm of what Nigerians should expect if God puts me on as the next President of Nigeria.

“If you come to Ebonyi state, you will see the infrastructure, you will see the unity, you will see the future of Nigeria, it is coming from that rising sun of Ebonyi State.”

His position regarding the convention

He, however, commended the President and the Party’s Convention Extraordinary planning Committee for the maturity shown which ensured that all differences were sorted out amicably.

Umahi affirmed thus:

“That is the spirit of unity in APC, APC will always resolve their problems amicably, that is why we are one united big family of APC in Nigeria.”

Court strikes out Umahi’s motion to stop execution of judgment

Meanwhile, another Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja, on Monday, March 21, struck out the motion filed by sacked Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi, seeking for a stay of execution of the March 8 judgment.

Justice Inyang Ekwo struck out the motion after Chukwuma Ma-Chukwu Ume, SAN, counsel for Umahi and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, prayed the court for the withdrawal of the motion, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s lawyer, Emmanuel Ukala, SAN, did not oppose the application.

The motion for stay of execution was marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/920/21, between PDP Vs. INEC and three others.

Anxiety as INEC reveals when it will act on court order sacking David Umahi as Ebonyi governor

In another development, INEC said it has not concluded deliberations on the court judgement that sacked David Umahi of Ebonyi state, his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, and 16 lawmakers.

The electoral body said it had not reached a conclusion on the subject as well as other legal matters filed recently.

Festus Okoye, INEC's spokesman, said the commission will deliberate on the matter next week after which the commission would make its decision public.

