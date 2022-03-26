Popular Nollywood actor, Akah Nnani, has addressed the issue of celebrity musicians singing for politicians

The film star noted that if a celebrity sings for a politician, then they have endorsed them because they are influencers

According to Akah, it is not by these celebs screaming that something is wrong with the country only when it is convenient for them

Popular actor, Akah Nnani, has spoken about Nigerian celebrities who sing for politicians once election is near.

Taking to his official social media pages, the film star explained that if a celeb prays for or sings for a politician, then they have endorsed them.

He added that as public figures and entertainers, they do not have the luxury of taking their image or work lightly. He advised his colleagues to walk the talk.

In his caption Akah wrote:

“It’s not by screaming about what’s wrong with the country when it’s convenient. It’s hard sometimes but you have to turn down that money. We already know who our enemies are. From now, you have to decide on whose side you are on. Are you for the people or are you for the old systems?

It’s that simple. Are you for the money? Are you for the generation that has failed us time and time again? And dealt wickedly with us during the protests?

Or are you about looking for alternatives and the new generation and using your platform and the gift of influence that you have to spread hope for a better future?

Answer these questions now and choose your side. But whatever you choose, stay consistent.”

Nigerians react

Akah’s post raised mixed reactions from internet users. Read some of their comments below:

Laarmedeh:

“American artists do this all the time, they decline offer to perform even during trump.”

Adaure_adabekee:

“Timi come and take your sub.”

Don_iverson:

“True talk and well said. Some will say they need to feed their family or use hustle to define it. We know who our enemies are if not for anything but for the #endsars protesters that died from the hands of the same government please let’s be wise. I am here watching for any celeb way go support this people I will insult them from every angle.”

Ever_greener:

“That’s the fact because that’s the main reason they invited the artist.”

Abrahampablito:

“This guy get sense.”

Cape_mandy:

“Someone finally said the truth pick a side and stay consistent biko.”

Olori_benita_osho:

“Akah oya endorse the right Candidate for everyone. After dragging Timi, let's proffer solutions.”

Everywomansecret:

“Timi really need to do better I swear, because when you sing for these old men, it means you are indirectly telling your fans that you are in with them. Biko wise up.”

I will sing and collect my bread: Timi Dakolo speaks after singing at Atiku’s rally

Popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, became the topic of discussion on social media after he was called out for singing at presidential aspirant Atiku Abubakar’s political rally.

Several videos from the rally made the rounds as Dakolo sang one of his popular tracks, The Unity Song, and it caused quite a buzz online.

Numerous Nigerians reacted to the clip in different ways with some people supporting the singer and majority bashing him.

Despite the backlash on social media, Timi Dakolo also made himself heard. The singer did not seem to be moved by the insults that came his way.

According to him, he is going to sing and ‘collect his bread’. The music star added that people who were pained by that idea should go and sing their own song too.

