The North Central Youth Assembly (NCYA) has applauded the Nigerian Senate for confirming Mr. Cyril Tsenyil as the pioneer Managing Director of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC).

In a statement on Tuesday, July 1, and cited by Legit.ng, the NCYA President, Gideon Unazi, described the Senate’s action as a “historic and patriotic endorsement” that marks a defining moment in the region’s journey toward inclusion and sustainable development.

“We commend the Senate for acting with speed and maturity. They have not only honoured a national promise but have given new hope to a region long affected by insecurity, neglect, and infrastructural decay," Unazi said.

Tsenyil seen as right man to lead Commission

The youth group described Tsenyil as “eminently qualified” with a proven track record in public service, development programmes, and community engagement.

Unazi said Tsenyil’s grassroots experience and deep knowledge of the region made him the ideal choice for the role.

“Mr. Tsenyil understands the terrain, both geographically and politically. His humility and capacity for impact make him the right man to lead this Commission into relevance and results,” he stated.

The NCYA added that Tsenyil’s appointment represents more than a political gesture; it signals a bold step towards a future built on capacity, integrity, and inclusion.

Tinubu praised for assenting to NCDC Act

The group also expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the NCDC Establishment Bill into law and nominating officials who understand the region’s development challenges.

“President Tinubu has shown through action that no region should be left behind. By nominating Tsenyil and others, he has reaffirmed his commitment to equity, unity, and regional development,” said Unazi.

He noted that North Central Nigeria has faced years of marginalisation but now has a fresh opportunity for renewal through the Commission.

According to Unazi, the mandate of the NCDC must go beyond rebuilding roads and structures to restoring hope, dignity, and opportunities for those displaced by conflict or abandoned by past development efforts.

“We need a Commission that is alive to the needs of people in IDP camps, rural villages, and forgotten communities. That is the vision we expect Mr. Tsenyil to champion,” he stressed.

The NCYA promised to serve as a partner and a watchdog, offering support where needed and holding the Commission accountable when it fails to deliver.

Group: Commission’s leadership represents Nigeria’s diversity

Alongside Tsenyil, the Senate confirmed Cosmas Akyhir as Chairman and 17 others as Executive Directors representing the six North Central states and other zones across the country.

Appointees include James Abel Uloko (Benue), Princess Atika Ajanah (Kogi), Bilgis Jumoke Sanni (Kwara), Aishatu Rujui Ibrahim (Nasarawa), Muhammad Bashar (Niger), and Umar Ibrahim Mantu (Plateau), among others.

Unazi said the inclusive composition reflects readiness to serve every part of Nigeria while placing the needs of North Central at the core of its priorities.

