Convention: Full List of 54 Consensus Candidates Endorsed by APC
Politics

Convention: Full List of 54 Consensus Candidates Endorsed by APC

by  Nurudeen Lawal

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the names of its consensus candidates.

The list, which was signed by governors of the party, comes just as delegates are gathered in Abuja for the ongoing party’s national convention, TheCable reported.

Source: Twitter

According to the party’s ‘Endorsement List' released on Saturday, Abdullahi Adamu, senator representing Nasarawa west, was selected for the position of national chairman of the party.

Other consensus candidates are listed as follows:

  1. Abubakar Kyari, senator from Borno state as deputy national chairman (north)
  2. Emma Eneukwu (Enugu) as deputy national chairman (south)
  3. lyiola Omisore (Osun) as national secretary
  4. Fetus Fuanter (Plateau) as deputy national secretary
  5. Muhazu Bawa Rijau (Niger) as national vice-chairman (north central)
  6. Mustapha Salihu (Adamawa) national vice-chairman (north-east)
  7. Salihu Lukman (Kaduna) as national vice-chairman (north west)
  8. Ijeomah Arodiogbu (Imo) as national vice-chairman (south south)
  9. Victor Ton Giadom (Rivers) as national vice-chairman (south-east)
  10. D.I. Kekemeke (Ondo) as national vice-chairman (south west)
  11. Ahmed El-Marzuk (Katsina) as national legal adviser
  12. Uguru Mathew Ofoke (Ebonyi) as national treasurer
  13. Bashir Usman Gumel (Jigawa) as national financial secretary
  14. Suleiman M. Argungun (Kebbi) as national organising secretary
  15. Betta Edu from Cross River, national women leader
  16. F.N. Nwosu (Abia) as national welfare secretary
  17. Felix Morka (Delta) as national publicity secretary
  18. Abubakar Maikaf, senator from Bauchi as national auditor
  19. Abdulahi Dayo Israel (Lagos) as national youth leader
  20. Tolu Bankole (Ogun) as special (persons with disability (PWD) leader
  21. Ibrahim Salawu (Kwara) as deputy national legal adviser
  22. Omorede Osifo (Edo) as deputy national treasurer
  23. Hamma-Adama Ali Kuro (Gombe) as deputy national financial secretary
  24. Nzo Chidi Duru (Anambra) as deputy national organising secretary
  25. Yakubu Murtala Ajaka (Kogi) as national publicity secretary
  26. Christoper Akpan (Akwa Ibom) as deputy national welfare secretary
  27. Olufemi Egbedeyi (Oyo) as deputy national auditor
  28. Zainab Abubakar Ibrahim (Taraba) as deputy national woman leader
  29. Jamaluddeen Kabir (Zamfara) as deputy national youth leader
  30. Oluwatoyin Opawuye (Kwara) as national ex-officio (north central).
  31. Sirajo Dahuwa (Bauchi) as national ex-officio (North East)
  32. Allyu Ahmed Yako (Kano state) as national ex-officio (North West)
  33. Aqunwa Anekwe (Anambra) as national ex-officio (South East)
  34. Diriwari Akedewei (Bayelsa state) as national ex-officio (South South)
  35. Bunmi Oriniowo (Ekiti state) as national ex-officio (South West)
  36. Yakubu Mohammed Adamu (FCT) as zonal secretary (North central)
  37. Mohammed Wali Shettima (Yobe state) as zonal secretary (North East)
  38. Bello Goronyo (Sokoto state) as zonal secretary (North West)
  39. Azobu Innocent Tapa (Ebonyi state) as zonal secretary (South East)
  40. Ita Udosen (Akwa Ibom state) as zonal secretary (South South)
  41. Vincent Bewaji (Ekiti state) as zonal secretary (South West)
  42. Hadiza Aliyu (Kogi State) as zonal legal adviser (North central)
  43. Dauda Chakpo (Taraba state) as zonal legal Adviser (North East)
  44. Bashir Usaini Dutse (Jigawa state) as zonal legal adviser (North West)
  45. Mayor Ogbona Earnest (Ebonyi state) as zonal legal adviser (South East).
  46. Isma’il Kolawole Majoro (Oyo state) as zonal legal adviser (South West),
  47. Ahmed Attah (Kogi state) as zonal organising secretary (North central),
  48. Abubakar Adamu Musa (Taraba state) as zonal organising secretary (North East)
  49. Salisu Uba (Zamfara state) as zonal organising secretary (North West)
  50. Dozie Ikedife (Anambra state) as zonal organising secretary (South East)
  51. Blessing Agbome (Edo State) as zonal organising secretary (south south)
  52. Lateef Ibirogba (Lagos state) as zonal organising secretary (South West)
  53. John Okoho (Benue state) as zonal publicity secretary (North central).

Source: Legit.ng

