The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the names of its consensus candidates.

The list, which was signed by governors of the party, comes just as delegates are gathered in Abuja for the ongoing party’s national convention, TheCable reported.

Convention: Full List of 54 Consensus Candidates Endorsed by APC

Source: Twitter

According to the party’s ‘Endorsement List' released on Saturday, Abdullahi Adamu, senator representing Nasarawa west, was selected for the position of national chairman of the party.

Other consensus candidates are listed as follows:

Abubakar Kyari, senator from Borno state as deputy national chairman (north) Emma Eneukwu (Enugu) as deputy national chairman (south) lyiola Omisore (Osun) as national secretary Fetus Fuanter (Plateau) as deputy national secretary Muhazu Bawa Rijau (Niger) as national vice-chairman (north central) Mustapha Salihu (Adamawa) national vice-chairman (north-east) Salihu Lukman (Kaduna) as national vice-chairman (north west) Ijeomah Arodiogbu (Imo) as national vice-chairman (south south) Victor Ton Giadom (Rivers) as national vice-chairman (south-east) D.I. Kekemeke (Ondo) as national vice-chairman (south west) Ahmed El-Marzuk (Katsina) as national legal adviser Uguru Mathew Ofoke (Ebonyi) as national treasurer Bashir Usman Gumel (Jigawa) as national financial secretary Suleiman M. Argungun (Kebbi) as national organising secretary Betta Edu from Cross River, national women leader F.N. Nwosu (Abia) as national welfare secretary Felix Morka (Delta) as national publicity secretary Abubakar Maikaf, senator from Bauchi as national auditor Abdulahi Dayo Israel (Lagos) as national youth leader Tolu Bankole (Ogun) as special (persons with disability (PWD) leader Ibrahim Salawu (Kwara) as deputy national legal adviser Omorede Osifo (Edo) as deputy national treasurer Hamma-Adama Ali Kuro (Gombe) as deputy national financial secretary Nzo Chidi Duru (Anambra) as deputy national organising secretary Yakubu Murtala Ajaka (Kogi) as national publicity secretary Christoper Akpan (Akwa Ibom) as deputy national welfare secretary Olufemi Egbedeyi (Oyo) as deputy national auditor Zainab Abubakar Ibrahim (Taraba) as deputy national woman leader Jamaluddeen Kabir (Zamfara) as deputy national youth leader Oluwatoyin Opawuye (Kwara) as national ex-officio (north central). Sirajo Dahuwa (Bauchi) as national ex-officio (North East) Allyu Ahmed Yako (Kano state) as national ex-officio (North West) Aqunwa Anekwe (Anambra) as national ex-officio (South East) Diriwari Akedewei (Bayelsa state) as national ex-officio (South South) Bunmi Oriniowo (Ekiti state) as national ex-officio (South West) Yakubu Mohammed Adamu (FCT) as zonal secretary (North central) Mohammed Wali Shettima (Yobe state) as zonal secretary (North East) Bello Goronyo (Sokoto state) as zonal secretary (North West) Azobu Innocent Tapa (Ebonyi state) as zonal secretary (South East) Ita Udosen (Akwa Ibom state) as zonal secretary (South South) Vincent Bewaji (Ekiti state) as zonal secretary (South West) Hadiza Aliyu (Kogi State) as zonal legal adviser (North central) Dauda Chakpo (Taraba state) as zonal legal Adviser (North East) Bashir Usaini Dutse (Jigawa state) as zonal legal adviser (North West) Mayor Ogbona Earnest (Ebonyi state) as zonal legal adviser (South East). Isma’il Kolawole Majoro (Oyo state) as zonal legal adviser (South West), Ahmed Attah (Kogi state) as zonal organising secretary (North central), Abubakar Adamu Musa (Taraba state) as zonal organising secretary (North East) Salisu Uba (Zamfara state) as zonal organising secretary (North West) Dozie Ikedife (Anambra state) as zonal organising secretary (South East) Blessing Agbome (Edo State) as zonal organising secretary (south south) Lateef Ibirogba (Lagos state) as zonal organising secretary (South West) John Okoho (Benue state) as zonal publicity secretary (North central).

Source: Legit.ng