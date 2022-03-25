Babatunde Fashola has reacted to speculations that he may run for the office of the president in 2023

The minister of works and housing said he would run for the presidency of his home, saying his wife and children would be waiting for me

Fashola said he wishes those that want to run for the country's highest political office the very best of luck

Nigeria's minister of works and housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), has shut down rumours of any plans to contest as president in 2023.

Fashola in reaction to speculations distanced himself from vying for the presidential seat. He would run for the presidency of his home, adding that his wife and children would be waiting for me.

The former Lagos state governor made the disclosure when asked by a journalist if he would contest for the presidency in 2023.

Tolu Ogunlesi, the special assistant on digital/new media to President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed in a tweet on Thursday,

The tweet reads:

“A journalist asks BRF about 2023

“A: I’m running for the President of my home. I’m going to Lagos. My wife and children are waiting for their President. All those who want to run, I wish them the very best of luck… For those looking for headlines, I have disappointed you.”

