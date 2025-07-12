President Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, welcomed the opposition’s formation of the ADC coalition, stressing that a strong opposition prevents a one-party state

After voting in Surulere, Gbajabiamila described the Lagos local government election as peaceful but expressed disappointment over poor voter participation

While Ganduje suggested a one-party state could benefit Nigeria, Tinubu firmly rejected the idea, affirming commitment to multiparty democracy

Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, has reacted to the recent formation of a political coalition by opposition leaders under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing it as a healthy development for Nigeria’s democracy.

Gbajabiamila shared his thoughts on the matter shortly after casting his vote during the Lagos State local government election in Surulere on Saturday, July 12.

Opposition coalition welcome, says Gbajabiamila

Speaking to journalists, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives stated that the coalition of opposition figures into the ADC was a step in the right direction to preserve Nigeria’s multiparty democracy, Punch reported.

“It’s a welcome development with the coalition. It’s not the first time we’re seeing this. In every democracy, we must have some level of opposition, otherwise we’ll run into a one-party state. But I’m not sure where it would go," Gbajabiamila said.

His comments follow recent reports that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other opposition leaders have regrouped under the ADC platform to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

Peaceful election, but low voter turnout, Gbaja observes

Gbajabiamila also commented on the conduct of the local government polls, noting the peaceful atmosphere but expressing concern over voter apathy, Daily Trust reported.

“So far, I’ve seen peace, I’ve seen quiet, I’ve seen free and fair election. A little bit disappointed about the turnout, which is where we need to work on. There is general low turnout from what I’ve seen," he said.

He added that more civic education was needed to help citizens understand the importance of grassroots elections.

“Perhaps people don’t understand fully the importance of local government elections, which is even more important than any other election. We need to sensitise our people. We need to educate them about the importance of grassroots government,” Gbajabiamila said.

Tinubu, Ganduje differ on one-party state

The statement by Gbajabiamila comes amid contrasting opinions within the APC regarding the idea of Nigeria becoming a one-party state.

Former APC national chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, had previously stated that Nigeria becoming a one-party state was not necessarily a negative development.

“If they [other parties] decide to come to our party willingly, I think there is nothing wrong with that. Too many political parties spoil governance," Ganduje said.

However, President Bola Tinubu had earlier rejected the idea, stating firmly during his June 12 Democracy Day speech that,

“Nigeria will not become a one-party state. A one-party state is not in the offing."

Obidient movement warns against making Obi ADC VP

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Sokoto state chapter of the Obidient Movement has broken its silence ahead of the 2027 general election, firmly opposing any plan to offer Peter Obi a vice-presidential position under a proposed coalition led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, July 10, at the Sokoto state Secretariat, the group described such a move as a betrayal of the hopes and aspirations of millions of Nigerians who view Obi as a symbol of a new Nigeria.

