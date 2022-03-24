The publisher of Ovation Magazine International, Dele Momodu, has announced some of the people he needs on his team to make it to the presidency

The media mogul said that with key artistes like Davido, Wizkid, Olamide and Burnaboy he can become Nigeria's president

According to the PDP presidential aspirant, such popular musicians has a huge followership that are mainly youths who make up the largest voting population

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the publisher of Ovation Magazine International, Dele Momodu, on Thursday, March 24, said that four key persons are critical to winning the polls.

Speaking while fielding questions on his 2023 presidential ambition on Channels Television Sunrise Daily, Momodu announced that he stands a better chance of winning the presidential election with support from popular hip-hop singers.

Dele Momodu said support from key musicians like Davido could land him a job as Nigeria's president. Photo: Dele Momodu

Mentioning names like Davido, Wizkid, Burnaboy and Olamide, the media mogul admitted that top-rated artistes command a large number of followers, especially the youths who constitute the largest voting population in Nigeria.

Youth participation in politics

Speaking on youth participation in the electioneering process including voting, Momodu warned of a seeming disconnect between the young and old generation.

He said youths across the country were brought up to believe that nothing good can come out of Nigeria and that they could not trust any politician.

Momodu noted:

"That is why I am begging PDP that they have a unique opportunity; you have a man who is not too old and who is not too young, with a global appeal. Don’t restrict yourselves to politicians.

“The younger population is the largest voting population. The reason why youths don’t go out to vote is that they cannot see any difference."

Appealing to the Peoples Democratic Party which he belongs to, Momodu added that there must be a conscious effort to attract the youths to politics.

His words:

“We need to assure the young ones that we are very serious about changing Nigeria. My appeal to my young friends is that don’t give up.

Imagine if a combination of Davido, Wizkid Burnaboy, Olamide, all of them, come together and say we throw our weight behind one candidate; a candidate who they know is not a career politician; a man who has accomplished so much in his private life, I can tell you he will go far.”

