On Wednesday, March 23, former vice president, Atiku Abubakar declared his intention to run for the presidency in 2023

A host of politicians as well as his supporters stormed Abuja to witness the sixth declaration of the businessman

Meanwhile, despite the importance attached to the event, governors elected under the aegis of the PDP, were not present during the occasion but Adamawa Governor, Umaru Fintiri left the meeting to support his ally, Atiku in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum met at the Umuobiakwa, Obingwa local government area country home of Abia Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, on Wednesday, March 23.

The governors were conspicuously absent at the presidential declaration of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar yesterday.

Instead, the governors were in Abia state for a meeting to deliberate on the state of the nation, Leadership reports.

The PDP governors ignored a presidential aspirant of the party, Atiku Abubakar's declaration and headed to Abia state for a meeting. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Governor Adamu Fintiri of Adamawa state, Atiku’s home state, was also in Abia but he came from there to attend the presidential declaration in Abuja.

Governors that attended the meeting in Abia

The governors present at the meeting in Abia state were,

Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Adamawa; Udom Emmanuel, Akwa Ibom; Bala Mohammed, Bauchi; Douye Diri , Bayelsa; Samuel Ortom, Benue, and Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State.

Others

Others were;

Godwin Obaseki. Edo; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu; Abiodun Makinde, Oyo; Nyesom Wike, Rivers, and Hon Haruna Manu, deputy governor of Taraba state.

2023: Peter Obi makes crucial remark after surprise appearance at Atiku presidential declaration event

The presence of Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra at the occasion of Atiku Abubakar's presidential declaration in Abuja on Wednesday, March 23, was a surprise to a lot of attendees.

But speaking with journalists at the event, the former vice presidential candidate who was a running mate to Atiku noted that politics is a relationship, not war, Channels TV reports.

Obi noted that he was at the event because Atiku invited him, an honour he cannot turn down following a very cordial relationship.

Finally, former vice president declares presidential ambition, joins 2023 race

Earlier, Atiku declared his intention to run for the office of Nigeria president.

Atiku announced his decision at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

In a live video currently aired and shared on his Facebook page, Mr Abubakar said he would be running this time on a message to foster economic prosperity and unity across Nigeria, a nation of several ethnic and religious groups whose enduring bulwarks were repeatedly shattered by President Buhari over the past seven years.

