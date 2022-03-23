Senator George Akume is upbeat about his chances of emerging as the next APC national chairman

A confident Akume spoke about his chances after he was screened by the APC national convention screening committee

Akume, a former minority leader in the Nigerian Senate, expressed satisfaction with the committee chaired by Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina

FCT, Abuja - The minister of special duties and intergovernmental affairs, Senator George Akume has declared that he is satisfied with the screening of aspirants for the national chairmanship position in the forthcoming All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention.

The frontline chairmanship candidate, who was accompanied to the venue of the exercise by a delegation of elder statesmen, APC leaders across various states, and other stakeholders, expressed confidence that the initiative will produce quality leadership for the ruling party.

Senator Akume has expressed satisfaction with the APC screening exercise ahead of the party's national convention. Photo credit: @SenatorAkume

Source: Twitter

His words:

“I don't know whether it's an interview, it's a screening exercise. They asked me questions on the political realities of our time, so these are issues that affect many other political parties even the big ones like APC which is a flagship political party at the moment.

“It was an interactive session so to speak and I think I learnt much from them and I think they learnt a little from me. By and large, it was okay.”

The former governor of Benue state was among the national chairmanship aspirants screened on Tuesday, March 22 evening in Abuja.

Other national chairmanship aspirants at the screening include Senator Sani Musa, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, Saliu Mustapha, Mohammed Etsu, former governor Abdulaziz Yari and Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Meanwhile, a Forum of Christians and Muslims Youth of Nigeria have backed the national chairmanship aspiration of Senator Akume.

At a media briefing at the end of their meeting in Abuja, the forum said that Akume, a former is the best for the party and by extension the country.

Leaders of the forum, Mallam Yusuf Muhammed and Mr. Peter Bassey Asuquo, president and national publicity secretary respectively, said Akume will unite the party and ensure the party wins the 2023 presidential election.

They said:

“The Forum of Christians and Muslims Youth of Nigeria recommend Senator George Akume without reservations as the best candidate for the APC national chairmanship based on his competence, experience, and nationalism.”

The forum which said Akume has a worldwide leadership perspective said that he is what APC needs now to galvanize all the stakeholders to victory ahead of the general elections and also Nigeria.

APC chairmanship race: Borno governor declares support for Senator Akume

In a related development, Borno governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum has declared his support for Senator Akume for the position of APC national chairman.

Professor Zulum urged APC stakeholders to rally around Akume in his bid to lead the party to greater heights.

Governor Zulum also said the emergence of Akume will give Christians in the APC a sense of belonging.

Chairmanship race: APC elders pick nomination form for Akume

Recall that Senator Barnabas Gemade on Wednesday, March 16 led a group of APC elders across the country to obtain a national chairmanship nomination form for Senator Akume.

The APC elders include Shango, a former governor of Edo state, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor and publisher, Summit newspapers, Chief Ray Murphy.

Others are a governorship aspirant, Chief Terlumun Akputu, and a former senator, Prof. Terhemba Shija, among others.

Source: Legit.ng