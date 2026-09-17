The Office of the Vice President issued a clarification on September 17, 2026, over comments VP Kashim Shettima made about northern governors' backing of President Tinubu

Shettima's reference to six northern governors who supported Tinubu was specifically about events before the APC presidential primary in June 2022

The Vice President's office said northern APC governors rallied fully behind Tinubu after his emergence as the party's candidate ahead of the 2023 election

The Office of Vice President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday, September 17, issued a formal clarification over remarks the Vice President made regarding the level of support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received from northern governors before he won the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary.

The clarification, signed by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications in the Office of the Vice President, said Shettima's reference to six northern governors who believed in and backed Tinubu was about political alignments that took place before the APC presidential primary held in June 2022.

VP Shettima regrets remarks that caused concern over Tinubu’s northern backing. Photo credit: Kashim Shettima

Source: Twitter

What Shettima actually meant

According to the statement, the Vice President's comments were never intended to reflect on the position of northern APC governors after Tinubu emerged as the party's candidate, nor were they meant to cast doubt on the governors' support during the 2023 presidential election campaign.

The office said that following the primary, northern APC governors united behind Tinubu and played key roles in the campaign that led to his victory at the polls.

The statement described Tinubu's declaration as winner of the 2023 presidential primary as "the aligning moment across all political divides in the quest for power shift," noting that all other governors across the country subsequently fell in line after the northern governors' declaration.

Shettima regrets any misinterpretation

Nkwocha said the Vice President holds northern governors and other APC leaders in high regard and fully recognises the part they played, both individually and collectively, in delivering success for the party.

Shettima expressed regret over any interpretation of his remarks that suggested a different picture and said he hoped the clarification would place his words in their proper context.

The Vice President also praised the Nigerian media for its professionalism and its engagement with his office over the years.

He urged journalists to continue applying accuracy and proper context when reporting public statements, particularly as the country moves closer to another election cycle.

Ortom vows to support Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Benue state governor Samuel Ortom publicly declared that he stands by his decision to back President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election, saying he has no regrets about the position he took.

Ortom made the declaration during an interview on ARISE News, where he addressed the political climate in Benue state, his relationship with current governor Hyacinth Alia, and his preparations for the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng