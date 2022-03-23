The opposition party has condemned the recent remark by the presidency that it will die stating that a protest worse than #EndSARS would take place in Nigeria

The PDP said that the APC is and the President Buhari led administration are afraid of their won shadows

According to the party, the comments by the presidency has confirmed reports of its complicity and approval of the violent attacks on youths who campaigned for #ENDSARS at the Lekii Toll Gate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, March 23, said that President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) are running away from their shadows.

The opposition also said that the president and his entire team of administrators are haunted by their failure in governance.

The presidency had earlier accused the PDP of plotting to destabilise Nigeria Photo: Aso Rock Villa

Source: UGC

A statement released by the national publicity secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, said the outburst by the presidency after the PDP asked it to address the lingering fuel crisis, the administration's arrogance, impunity and suppression of the people show they do not care about the people.

Fuel scarcity, electricity challenges and plight of Nigerian

Ologunagba, in the statement seen by Legit.ng said contrary to the allegation by the presidency that the PDP and its leadership is seeking to destabilise Nigeria, the presidency and the APC is clutching to straws and making unguarded statements including boasting that “heavens will not fall” over its refusal to address the lingering fuel crisis.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

His words:

"The APC administration is afraid because its corruption, impunity and recklessness which are responsible for the biting petrol and diesel crisis, collapsed national grid, distressed aviation sector, plummeting currency and near collapse of the production and service sectors of the economy are being exposed by the PDP."

He added that APC is afraid of Nigerians for bungling the once-thriving $550 billion economies (largest in Africa and 26th globally) handed over to it by the PDP in 2015.

Ologunagba added that the ruling party has succeeded in reducing Nigeria to the poverty capital of the world where over 80 million citizens can no longer afford their daily meals and other basic necessities of life.

He queried:

"Why would the APC not be afraid of the people when it opened our nation to terrorists and bandits who it reportedly imported from neighbouring countries in 2015 to help APC muscle and rig the elections, after which APC leaders failed to honour their deal to pay the said mercenaries for the heinous ‘services’ they were contracted to provide against Nigerians by the APC?

Trade of words over #EndSARS protest

Continuing Ologunagba warned that the Nigerian presidency stating that the October 2020 peaceful EndSARS protest by Nigerian youths signified “murder, mayhem, mass destruction, even cannibalism" has confirmed reports of its complicity and approval of the violent attacks on youths at the Lekii Toll Gate.

He said such a stance on the EndSARS peaceful protest by youths also questions the sincerity of President Buhari’s description of the protest as “genuine concerns and agitation by Nigerians”.

According to Ologunagba, the renewed negative tagging, therefore, appears to be a design by the APC to frame our youths for another onslaught.

He noted:

"The PDP holds that the EndSARS peaceful protest signifies the resilience of Nigerian youths against injustice, suppression and insensitive system being foisted on our nation by the APC administration.

"Our Party, therefore, cautions the APC to perish the thought of venting its frustration on the PDP and Nigerian youths."

"The APC must know that the PDP is back. Our Party stands with the people and will never be deterred from exposing APC’s atrocities and fighting for the wellbeing of Nigerians as we march towards 2023 to Rescue and Rebuild our nation from the misrule of the APC."

Fuel crisis: PDP slams Buhari, accuses president of abdicating his duties as minister of petroleum

The opposition party had alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari has abandoned his duty in the face of challenges bedevilling Nigeria.

PDP said the president who doubles as the minister of petroleum resources to take immediate action on the continued fuel scarcity raving the system.

According to the party, Nigeria is degenerating into a nationwide restiveness that may result in the breakdown of Law and Order if allowed to fester.

You will die if you wish Nigeria something worse than EndSARS protests, presidency tells PDP

The Nigerian presidency had said the Peoples Democratic Party will die as envisaged by one of its presidential aspirants.

Femi Adesina made the remark in response to the PDP if its only wish for the country is an agitation worse than EndSARS.

The presidential spokesman urged the PDP to rather work for harmony and cohesion in the country instead of thinking about the outbreak of a worse uprising.

Source: Legit.ng