The presidency has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will die as envisaged by one of its presidential aspirants, Daily Trust reports.

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity said this in a statement titled “Destabilization: PDP Gives Itself Away” in reaction to a statement credited to PDP on the country's current situation.

According to Adesina, this would be the fate of the opposition if its only wish for the country is an agitation worse than the October 2020 EndSARS protests.

The presidential spokesman urged the PDP to rather work for harmony and cohesion in the country instead of thinking about the outbreak of a worse uprising.

He said the PDP had given itself away as being interested only in the destabilisation of the country to sneak its way back to power.

Adesina said:

“EndSARS signified murder, mayhem, mass destruction, even cannibalism. PDP now wishes Nigeria something worse.

“A presidential aspirant of the PDP has warned that the party would die by 2023, unless it wins the Number One position in the country. And die it would, if the party wishes the country nothing except something worse than EndSARS.”

Fuel crisis may spark worse protests, PDP

In a previous report by The Punch, PDP had issued a warning saying that the ongoing fuel crisis may snowball into nationwide protests worse than EndSARS protests.

Debo Ologunagba, the party’s national publicity secretary in a statement accused the federal government of being insensitive to the plight of Nigerians.

He said:

“The frustration in the country is already degenerating into a nationwide restiveness that may result in the breakdown of Law and Order if allowed to fester. With petrol now selling between N400 to N500 per litre, diesel at over N800 per litre, kerosine at over N750 and aviation fuel at N670 per litre, millions of businesses, employment and sources of livelihood have collapsed in both urban and rural areas resulting in acute hardship and widespread social tension across the country.

“Our Party fears that the situation is getting to a boiling point and can trigger a nationwide agitation that might be worse than the October 2020 EndSARS if not addressed immediately.”

