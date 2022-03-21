A 2023 presidential aspirant, Adewoye Adebayo, has said that the provision of uninterrupted electricity in Nigeria is possible with the right people and mindset in governance

The aspirant said it is heartbreaking that a country blessed with so many resources and money is still battling ASUU strike

The media mogul also emphasised the need for leaders to pay attention to the needs of women and the vulnerable groups

Adewoye Adebayo, a strong member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the party's presidential aspirant for the 2023 election has said that ending the epileptic power supply across Nigeria is not witchcraft or rocket science.

Adebayo said this on Monday, March 21, at the headquarters of the SDG where he went to make his intention to run for presidency known to Olu Agunloye, the chairman of the party and other key stakeholders.

Adebayo said Nigerian leaders need a change in character Photo: Nnenna Ibeh

Source: Original

Accompanied by a former minister of youths and sports, Solomon Dalung, his wife and kids, the lawyer and the chief executive officer of Kaftan TV said he is offering himself and his services to address the several challenges bedevilling the country and the people.

Submitting his letter of intent to the chairman, Adebayo admitted that Nigerians across the country are faced with difficult challenges that can be solved with the right attitude to service delivery and governance.

He said providing electricity for every Nigerian home and business is not witchcraft and can easily be achieved.

His words:

"Take, for instance, the generator you have in your house because you're taking care of it, it runs and generates power for you, the same way we can do same for the country.

"The money voted for power or energy is diverted... Close to eight years, the present administration has generated negative energy and yet they spent billions on power."

For Adebayo, contesting and emerging victorious in the forthcoming presidential election means proffering solutions to ending the problems and hardship that many Nigerians including women, youths, the vulnerable people face.

Adebayo submitting a letter of intent to contest for president in 2023 to the SDP chairman Photo: Adewoye Adebayo Media

Source: UGC

Expressing optimism that the SDP and other key platforms working to take over power from the ruling All Progressives Congress, Adebayo accused leaders and those holding public offices of deliberately overlooking the challenges faced by citizens.

The media mogul said:

"You would have noticed that I have been going around the country consulting. The problem of Nigeria is not finances or infrastructure, Nigeria's major problem is character.

"Nigeria has so many problems but no solutions. The leaders know the solutions but they have deliberately ignored them, allowing the masses to suffer."

“The solutions are known but the leaders have been shying away from them. Nigeria requires leadership that is why we are contesting under the platform of the SDP to provide the desired leadership."

ASUU strike, a problem that can be solved

Decrying the incessant strike actions by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities that have led to keeping students out of their institutions thereby interrupting school curriculum, Adebayo said the problem is solvable.

His words:

“I will resolve the issue as a President. It’s a problem that can be solved. Something can be done about it to put this strike issue to a stop.

"We have too much money, yet ASUU is on strike. I will ensure that the tertiary institutions are managed by academia. As long as the non-academic people continue to manage the Universities, we will continue to have problems."

Women, youth and the vulnerable Nigerians

Speaking on challenges faced by women in the country, Adebayo said a good leader is expected to listen to the plights faced by the female gender, meet the needs of youths and those who are vulnerable in society.

He warned that politicians cannot continue to use women as pawns or cheerleaders at campaigns and dump them at the end of every election cycle.

Adebayo said:

"The women are half of the country and the way to solve women's problem in the country is not by buying asoebi (uniforms) for them during campaigns but addressing the problems and social morals that the women are crying about.

"I am running so that my children who have gone away abroad can come back and have a place that they can call home."

