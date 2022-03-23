Mohammed Sani-Dattijo on Tuesday, March 22 launched a six-point blueprint agenda on how to move Kaduna state forward

42-year old Dattijo is the leading All Progressives Congress governorship aspirant in the northwest state

The young politician said his six-point blueprint agenda is centered on how to invest in people and technology among others

Kaduna - Kaduna commissioner for budget and planning and frontline governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mohammed Sani-Dattijo, on Tuesday, March 22 launched a six-point blueprint agenda on how to move the state forward, come 2023.

Dattijo acknowledged that his mentor and incumbent governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has recorded remarkable achievements and raised the bar in terms of providing infrastructural development and good governance, noted that it is important to sustain the trend.

The former chief of staff to Governor El-Rufai made the comment during his meeting with party officials at the APC secretariat along Ali Akilu road in the state capital.

Dattijo acknowledging cheers from APC supporters at the party's secretariat. Photo credit: @YouthForDattijo

Source: Twitter

He said that serving in the state executive council since 2015 gave him the opportunity to understudy and understand how governance works.

He cautioned the party against making a wrong choice, saying:

“We need to be careful in making a choice that whoever becomes the next governor is someone that is well-experienced and grounded educationally.”

Dattijo said his six-point blueprint agenda is centered on how to govern the state after the tenure of El-Rufai.

In the six-point-blueprint titled, ‘Moving forward together,’ Dattijo maintained that his ultimate goal is to make Kaduna:

“A state that is secured, works for everyone, creating an enabling environment for opportunities so that all our residents can thrive.”

He said the topmost on the agenda is securing Kaduna state by investing in people and technology, rural transformation by connecting rural economies to agriculture and solid minerals as well as urban infrastructure.

Others are building a smarter technologically advanced state, investing in the people by investing in health, education, and youth development, and attracting local and international finance for development by working with development partners across the globe to drive the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and ensure no demographic is left behind.

The commissioner added that as a development practitioner, he knows all the development partners across the globe, adding that he was out to build a state that would be the start-up capital of the country.

2023: Dattijo receives a heroic welcome from locals in Zaria

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Dattijo continued his consultations in Amaru in Kwarbai A, Zaria local government area of the state recently.

Dattijo who is a Prince of the Zazzau Emirate, drawing his royal lineage from the late Emir of Zazzau, His Royal Highness Alhaji Dalhatu Usman Yero, received the blessings and prayers of His Highness, the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli in his palace.

The Emir, who extolled the leadership qualities and moral upbringing of the aspirant, advised him to carry out his campaigns with decorum and respect for other aspirants seeking similar electoral positions across party lines.

2023: Dattijo seeks support of Kaduna state House of Assembly members

Earlier, Dattijo urged members of the Kaduna state House of Assembly to support his governorship ambition in sustaining the laudable achievements of El-Rufai.

The commissioner who was at the Luggard Hall to declare his intention, appreciated the state lawmakers for advancing the cause of Kaduna state by giving government reform efforts the required legislative support.

He said that it is imperative that the progress and achievements of the APC in the last seven years are not reversed or derailed.

Source: Legit.ng