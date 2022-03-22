Segun Showunmi appears to be getting ready to run the helms of affairs of in Ogun state ahead of the 2023 general elections

The former Atiku campaign spokesman has declared his interest to unseat Dapo Abiodun, the governor of the southwest state

Showunmi has picked up his noination form to contest on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Abuja - Ahead of the 2023 election, Segun Showunmi the spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar 2019 Presidential Campaign Organisation has joined the Ogun state governorship race.

The Cable reports that Showunmi has purchased nomination and expression of interest forms for the the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) party’s ticket in the 2023 gubernatorial election.

Segun Showunmi has declared his interest in the Ogun state governorship race in 2023. Photo credit: @SegunShowunmi

Source: Twitter

The former spokesman of the Atiku Campaign Organisation vowed to unseat Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun in the 2023 election in the state.

He made this known while speaking at the national secretariat of the PDP in Abuja saying he he decided to pick the nomination form to yield to the call of his people, The Punch added.

While noting that he would redefine governance in the state if elected as governor, Showunmi added that he is confident of victory in the forthcoming election.

The governorship hopeful arrived at the Wadata Plaza flanked by a massive crowd of party chieftains and supporters to obtain the N21 million form.

He explained that there are no fears either within the party or across party lines.

