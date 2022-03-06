Idris Balogun, a crown prince of Isheri Olofin kingdom in Lagos, has revealed why he joined the race to vie for the House of Representatives in 2023

Balogun said on Sunday, March 6, that he has impacted the lives of many people of Alimosho area of the state positively

According to him, it is paramount for him to notify the monarchs in the area of his intention to run for the office

Alimosho, Lagos - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Alimosho federal constituency of Lagos state, Prince Idris Balogun has declared to run for House of Representatives in the 2023 general election.

Legit.ng reports that Balogun, popularly called Oluomo Kafata, disclosed his intention to vie for Alimosho federal constituency seat at the palace of Onigando of Igando, Oba Lasisi Gbadamosi, on Sunday, March 6.

He said his decision to become a federal legislator was born out of his passion to give his constituents good and able representation at the lower arm of the National Assembly.

According to him, prior to this time, he had been able to provide succour to many people in the area, especially the aged, less privileged and the needy.

Education of our children is paramount to me, says Oluomo

Balogun, who is the crown prince of Isheri Olofin kingdom, added that in the area of education, many significant achievements have been recorded in terms of the provision of school buses, school bags, textbooks, and uniforms for the students of primary and secondary schools in the area.

He said:

"I am your son, I provided four buses conveying our wards to and fro their schools daily, this we have sustained for six months running. We have also distributed back to school kits to our students and pupils in their schools containing school bags, notebooks and other instructional materials.

"We have also graded some roads in the locality which had been long abandoned. So many agenda lines up to better the lots of our people. I recently acquired 100 acres of lands in Ado, Ogun state to encourage and provide job opportunities to over 2000 youths in our constituency.

"Youths who have an interest in agriculture; livestock and crops farming can be gainfully employed, we shall also provide hostels for those who may likely have cause to sleep over to tend their farms. Though many are vying for the seat it takes one with deep love to emancipate the people from the shackles of poverty, I have the zeal, capability and strength to deliver."

The APC chieftain noted that he has done quite a lot to bring ease to constituents across the constituency even without holding any public office, saying that it takes one with the passion to give comfort to others to do such.

Oluomo stated:

“Though you must have had a lot about me, going by all I have done to bring comfort to constituents in Alimosho, I still feel the need to come before you our royal fathers to declare my intention to vie for the House of Representatives seat here.

“I need your blessings, it is a fact that you and my late father were tight friends and inseparable while he was alive, supporting me now for this will not be a misplaced priority. I also want you to know that I will not disappoint you if given the needed support.

"The main decision-makers will eventually call on you as owners of the land to know more about me, that is why we started from our home, I have remained with the progressives ever since I joined politics, and I never for once go to PDP."

The Onigando of Igando kingdom, Oba Lasisi Gbadamosi, while responding to Oluomo's plea, harped on the influence of the king in the political circle of the area.

He counseled that existing groups be harmonized to help streamline things and allow the emergence of the rightful individual.

APC Chieftain Balogun writes Tinubu, others over council election in Alimosho

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that amid the crisis that rocked the conduct and the outcome of the Saturday, July 24, council elections in Lagos, Prince Idris Balogun petitioned the leadership of the party as he called for urgent intervention into the matter.

It was reported that Balogun made this known on Tuesday, July 27, in a letter written to APC Lagos secretariat and the party's national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Balogun said the happenings in the political arena in the Alimosho area of the state call for serious concerns and attention in order to save the party from implosion.

