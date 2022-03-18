Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), has called on the police to arrest the wife of ex-Governor Willie Obiano, Ebelechukwu; and a former Ambassador to Spain, Bianca Ojukwu, who is also the widow of Biafra leader, Chukwuemeka Ojukwu.

Falana said this in a statement sent on Friday while reacting to the fight between both women at the inauguration of Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, on Thursday.

The senior advocate argued that the police would have immediately arrested the two of them if they were not dignitaries.

He added, “No doubt, Governor Soludo has apologised for the embarrassment to which the guests were subjected. But that is not the end of the case as the offence of affray was committed. The offence of affray occurs when two or more people engage in a fight in public. It is punishable under Section 83 of the Criminal Code.

“The fact that the two VIPs were not arrested has once again confirmed that Nigeria operates two sets of laws, one for the rich and one for the poor. If two workers had committed affray in that ceremony, they would have been arrested, detained, and charged for disrupting the new governor’s inauguration.”

Source: Legit.ng