The opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party has been urged to ensure that the 2023 president ticket is zoned to the south-south region

This call was made by governor, leaders, lawmakers and stakeholders of the party from the region at a summit in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state on Monday, March 21

According to the leaders, zoning the party's presidential ticket to the south would bring equity, justice and fairness to members of the PDP from the region

Some governors of the south-south region on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have demanded that the party's presidential ticket for the 2023 election be zoned to the south

The Nation reports that the leadership of the party made up of governors, lawmakers, former governors and key stakeholders in the region demanded that the presidential ticket be handed to the zone for equity, fairness and justice.

Speaking at a summit in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital city, the leaders said the opposition might lose the opportunity to reclaim power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) should it fail to field the right candidate.

Wike has joined governors and leaders from the south-south to demand that the PDP presidential ticket be zoned to the region Photo: Rivers state government

In his address, the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, said it is important that the PDP treats the south-south geo-political zone fairly.

Describing the zone as the pillar of the PDP, Wike warned the party should not ignore the contributions made to its success by key members from the south-south.

He said:

“It is not only when it comes to working, but it also is not only when it comes to giving votes that we will all remember that the Southsouth is the pillar. When it also comes in terms of sharing, they should remember that this is the pillar of the party.”

Call for collaboration among PDP members from the south-south

Charging his colleagues, stakeholders and members of the National Assembly to set aside their differences in the overall interest of the PDP, Wike said Nigerians are waiting for the PDP to take over power from APC in 2023.

His words:

“It is for us to put our house together and make Nigerians proud because if we don’t take over in 2023, Nigerians will never forgive PDP. We must take this opportunity and make Nigerians happy."

PDP leaders present at the meeting include governors Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom); Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) and Douye Diri (Bayelsa).

Others are the PDP national vice-chairman (south-south), Chief Dan Orbih; Senator George Sekibo; former deputy House of Representatives Speaker, Austin Opara; former governors Liyel Imoke (Cross River) and Celestine Omehia (Rivers).

