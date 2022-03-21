Earlier, Engineer Musa Yeketi, a former staunch loyalist of a former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, was suspended via a letter by his ward in Asa LGA of the state

Following this move, Yeketi decided to leave the PDP and defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state

Meanwhile, he was accused in the letter sent to the state chapter and signed by the ward chairman and secretary of the PDP, respectively, of working against the party

On Sunday, March 20, an associate of former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Engineer Musa Yeketi, officially dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state in less than 24 hours after being suspended by the party.

The Punch reports that Yeketi, ex-commissioner for education in the state, defected alongside his 14 political groups to APC which he handed over to the state’s Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi.

The PDP leadership in the state in a statement on Saturday, March 19 suspended Yeketi, a political mentee of the late Dr Olusola Saraki, for allegedly working against the party interest.

Saraki's ally used the occasion of his daughter’s wedding to announce his defection. Photo credit: Abubakar Bukola Saraki

The former commissioner used the occasion of his daughter’s wedding to announce his defection.

Why he defected

Yeketi cited the leadership style of Senator Bukola Saraki as one of the reasons for his defection, Daily Trust added.

He said:

“Nonetheless, a wise visitor must take his leave when his host presents him shabby yams as supper.”

