Nigeria's problems have been blamed on political leaders who manipulate citizens with ethnicity and religion

According t former presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), only a detribalized Nigerian can promote unity in the country

Atiku said because he is detribalized, that is the reason he married women from diverse backgrounds

In what will continue to amaze Nigerians, former vice president Atiku Abubakar has revealed his reasons for marrying from different areas.

Atiku who blamed the country’s woes on the manipulation by political leaders of ethnicity and religion to hold on to power, implied that his marriage style is an indication of his believe in all Nigerians irrespective of ethnicity or religion.

He added that only a detrabilised Nigerian can promote unity in the country, The Guardian Newspaper reports.

The former presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 made this known in Kaduna as a guest of honour at the 2021 Lecture of the Arewa Media and Development Forum.

He subsequently condemned the use of religion and ethnicity to divide the citizenry.

Atiku Abubakar has blamed the country’s woes on the manipulation by political leaders. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Atiku said:

“I don’t see any Nigerian as Igbo, Hausa or Yoruba. When I see you, I see a Nigerian and I expect the best from you; that is why I don’t select where I should marry. I married women from the diverse backgrounds because I don’t look at their backgrounds; I only see them as wonderful Nigerian women.”

