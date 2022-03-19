The All Progressives Congress (APC) has started its screening exercise of some aspirants for various elective offices in the National Working Committee (NWC), ahead of the forthcoming national convention.

This crucial update was shared on the Facebook page of Buhar Sallau, presidential media aide, on Saturday, March 19.

The Governor Aminu Bello Masari-led committee of the APC's 2022 national convention which made the announcement in a video on Saturday, said the exercise will be conducted in two batches: Saturday and Sunday, March 20, The Nation reports.

Screening for APC convention aspirants begins (Photo: All Progressives Congress)

Source: Facebook

APC, therefore, urged all aspirants for zonal offices to appear before the committee by 3 pm at NICCON Luxury Hotel, in Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The notice stated that aspirants for the national chairman and those of other National Working Committee positions are expected to be screened on Sunday.

The appeal committee will address any petition that may arise from the screening on Monday, March 21.

Source: Legit.ng