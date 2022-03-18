To ensure transparency in preparations for the 2023 general elections, the Iyorchia Ayu-led leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has built an application that will ease the sale of forms for aspirants.

The party in a Facebook post on Friday, March 18, said the innovation is the brainchild of its National Working Committee (NWC) aimed at bringing sanity to party administration.

The party said the app will bring about transparency in the sale of forms (Photo: Peoples Democratic Party)

Source: Facebook

According to the post, the app was built under the supervision of the national organizing secretary, Hon. Umar M. Bature.

The opposition party noted that the invention will "ensure transparency in the sale of forms and other activities leading to the general elections."

The post read:

"2023 General Elections:

"Ongoing Sale of Nomination Forms- PDP Deploys App to Ensure Transparency.

"In line with the determination of the Senator Dr Iyorchia Ayu’s led National Working Committee (NWC), to bring sanity to party administration, the Directorate of Organization and Mobilization under the able leadership of National Organizing Secretary, Hon. Umar M. Bature has developed an Application for the release of Forms.

"This is one of the features introduced by party leadership to ensure transparency in the sale of forms and other activities leading to the general elections.

"PDP is always leading the way.

"PDP…Power to the People.

Source: Legit.ng