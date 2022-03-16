The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved timetable and schedule of activities of the party for the 2023 general elections

PDP's approved schedule for the sale of forms for the party’s primaries will begin from Thursday, March 17

The expression of interest form for the presidential aspirants costs N5 million, while nomination form goes for N35 million

Abuja - Ahead of the 2023 election, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) preparations for the party.

In a statement signed by Umar Bature, the PDP national organising secretary and shared on Facebook, NEC approved the electoral guidelines for the conduct of primary elections.

This was made known after extensive deliberations at the party's 95th NEC meeting which was held at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, on Wednesday, March 16.

Legit.ng gathered that timetable and schedule of activities of the PDP for the 2023 general elections has also been approved.

According to Bature, the commencement of sale of expression of interest and nomination forms for various elective positions will start from Thursday, March 17.

The opposition fixed N40 million as the cost of forms for presidential candidates seeking election on its platform. the expression of interest form is put at N5 million, while the nomination form goes for N35 million.

For the governorship ticket, expression of interest form goes for N1 million while the nomination form is N20 million.

The expression of interest form for Senate is N500,000 while the nomination form cost N3 million.

The House of Representatives expression of interest form is N500,000 while the nomination form is N2 million.

In the same vein, the party said the forms for the House of Representatives will go for N2.5 million and the state House of Assembly will go for N600,000.

All youthful aspirants aged 25 to 30 years would enjoy a 50% reduction of the payment for various positions.

