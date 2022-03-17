With concrete plans and approvals, the PDP is seriously getting ready for the 2023 general elections

The opposition party has fixed amounts for expression of interest and nomination forms for elective offices before the coming elections

While presidential aspirants will have to pay N40 million for the forms, governorship hopefuls will get theirs at N21 million

In preparation for the 2023 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has fixed amounts for expression of interest and nomination forms for elective positions.

The fixtures were part of the resolutions reached by the National Executive Council (NEC) of the PDP during its 95th meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, March 16.

The PDP has finalised amounts for forms of all elective positions ahead of the 2023 elections (Photo: Peoples Democratic Party)

Source: Facebook

In a statement released on Facebook by its national publicity secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the PDP gave the fixtures as follows:

(i) State House of Assembly - Expression of Interest - N100,000

Nomination Form N500,000

(ii) House of Representatives - Expression of Interest - N500,000

Nomination Form N2,000,000

(iii) Senate - Expression of Interest - N500,000

Nomination Form N3,000,000

(iv) Governorship - Expression of Interest - N1,000,000

Nomination Form - N20,000,000

(v) President - Expression of Interest - N5,000,000=

Nomination Form - N35,000,000

The statement said the sale of the forms will begin on Thursday, March 17, adding that the NEC has approved the PDP electoral guidelines for the conduct of primary elections as well as the timetable and schedule of activities of the party for the 2023 general elections.

It added that the council has approved a 50% reduction in nomination fees for youths aged 25 to 30 years for various elective positions.

The full statement seen by Punch is contained in the Facebook post below:

