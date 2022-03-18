Senator Danjuma Goje may be heading back to the Peoples Democratic Party before the 2023 general elections

The senator representing Gombe Central Senatorial District hosted PDP leaders in his Abuja residence

Sources in the know say the meeting is geared towards inviting Senator Goje to return back to the PDP

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2023 general election, the immediate past governor of Gombe state, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo has visited his predecessor, Senator Danjuma Goje at his Abuja residence to woo him back to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Dankwambo was accompanied by the Rivers state governor, Barr. Nyesom Wike, Senate deputy minority leader, Senator Philip Aduda, and a former Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose.

Senator Goje all smiles after meeting with prominent PDP leaders in Abuja. Photo credit: Goje media team

Source: Facebook

The delegation visited the Asokoro residence of Senator Goje to convince him to return back to the PDP.

The meeting which was held behind closed doors was to ostensibly lobby Senator Goje to return back to the PDP.

Goje, a former minister of power, was also a two times governor of Gombe state between 2003 to 2011 under the PDP before he was succeeded by Ibrahim Dankwambo.

The third-term senator representing Gombe Central Senatorial District, decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in the build-up to the 2015 general elections.

2023: PDP more united, cohesive than ever, says Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state on Monday, March 14 said the PDP had never been stronger, cohesive, and more united than now.

Okowa said that if PDP faithful avoided acts that could cause distraction, the party would win massively in the 2023 general elections.

He made the remarks at the swearing-in of his senior political adviser and three special advisers at Government House, Asaba.

2023: Tambuwal says PDP likely to win 2023 general elections

In a related development, Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has charged leaders of the PDP to stay united to realise its bid to win the 2023 presidential election.

Tambuwal, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, also said he has begun consultations preparatory to possible declaration for the presidency contest.

Speaking at a consultative meeting with chairmen of the 36 state chapters of the party at the Sokoto state governor’s lodge, Abuja on Thursday, March 17, Tambuwal said PDP is the party to beat in 2023.

