Senator Uba Sani has donated a bus to the Kaduna state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ)

The lawmaker, who represents Kaduna Central at NASS, had declared intention to succeed Governor Nasir El-Rufai in 2023

The donation was made on behalf of the senator by Arc Rabiu Abubakar, his chief constituency officer

Kaduna, Kaduna - Days after declaring intention to contest Kaduna state governorship election, the Senator representing Kaduna Central district, Uba Sani has donated a brand new Ford Galaxy Bus to the state branch of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Legit.ng's regional reporter, Nasir Dambatta, reports that while receiving the donation, the chairperson of the NUJ council, Hajiya Asma'u Halilu said it was a commendable gesture that would encourage and aid the media in the discharge of their duty.

Senator Uba Sani has donated a bus to Kaduna chapter of NUJ. Credit: Nasir Dambatta.

Source: UGC

Uba Sani, who said the gesture was in the spirit of gender-sensitivity and to support the media as much as possible, was excited that Kaduna is the only chapter that has a female chairperson, and the first in the media union history of the northwest.

Why media is important in democracy

He said the media is a critical partner in every enduring democratic process as well as a critical component of every society and urged the media to eschew slanted reporting of events and show professionalism, accuracy and timeliness in the discharge of their noble duty.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The donation was presented on behalf of the senator by Arc Rabiu Abubakar, his chief constituency officer who was accompanied by the director of strategic communication, Ibrahim Salisu Abubakar, Saratu Abdulaziz, and Ismail Kaseem - the project monitoring officer among others.

Senator Uba Sani declares ambition to contest Kaduna governorship election, donates 59 cars

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Sani announced his interest to contest for the seat of governor in Kaduna state.

It was reported made the declaration to run for the number one seat in Kaduna at the state's secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, March 15.

The lawmaker, while stating that he was at the party's secretariat to seek support for his political call to lead residents of the state, said the cooperation of the people and the party members would be appreciated.

Source: Legit.ng