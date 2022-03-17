Businessman and politician, Senator Patrick Enebeli Osakwe recently died in a hospital in the United Kingdom

Osakwe who died at the age of 73 represented Delta north senatorial district in the Senate for three terms

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has joined the late politician's associates, supporters and family to mourn his demise

Asaba - Delta governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Wednesday, March 16 commiserated with the family of Senator Patrick Osakwe, who died on Tuesday, March 15 at the age of 73.

The spokesman of Okowa, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in a statement in Asaba, said the governor received with deep sadness, the death of the septuagenarian politician who represented Delta North Senatorial District between 1999 and 2011.

Okowa described Late Senator Patrick Osakwe as one of the pillars of the Ndokwa nation. Photo credit: Delta state government

He also extended his condolences to Ugiliamai community, Onitcha-Ukwuani clan and the entire Ndokwa nation over the loss of one of their pillars and elder statesman.

Okowa recalled that Senator Osakwe was a vocal voice in the Senate between 1999 and 2011 and contributed immensely to the establishment of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

He also remarked that the deceased contributed meaningfully in the works of the Senate committees of gas, banking, insurance and other financial institutions, appropriation, Niger Delta and Senate services where he served.

Governor Okowa also acknowledged that Late Osakwe used his positions and influence to attract some infrastructural development to Ndokwa land and the senatorial district.

He added that the late distinguished senator was a great man, who served his country and humanity with all his strength and talent, noting that he was a worthy leader in Anioma nation.

Part of the statement read:

“We have lost a great leader and patriot whose contributions to the growth and development of Delta and Nigeria can best be described as inspirational and worthy of emulation.

“The late Senator Patrick Osakwe was a reputable lawyer, distinguished politician, lawmaker par excellence, elder statesman and astute businessman, and will be remembered for redefining the place of service and patriotism in Delta and Nigeria.

“He will be sorely missed by all whose lives he affected in many ways.

“I, therefore, urge all who mourn the late Senator Osakwe to take solace in the fact that he lived a life of great accomplishments.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I mourn with the family of the late distinguished Senator Patrick Enebeli Osakwe, the Ndokwa nation and Anioma people in general on the demise of their father and leader.”

He prayed God to grant his immediate family the strength to bear the rather huge loss.

How Senator Osakwe died in London hospital

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Senator Osakwe died in a London hospital.

A government official of Delta state, Ossa Ovie Success, announced the death of the prominent politician on social media.

The exact cause of Osakwe's death could not be ascertained at the moment as the deceased’s family is yet to make an official pronouncement.

