More reactions continue to trail the action of Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano at the inauguration ceremony of Governor Chukwuma Soludo

Mrs Obiano, had without any provocation, stood up from her seat and confronted the former Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, Bianca Ojukwu

Human rights activist and politician, Senator Shehu Sani, says he prayed for the former diplomat after seeing the video of her ferocious slap on Mrs Obiano's face

FCT, Abuja - Senator Shehu Sani has shared his opinion on the trending social media topic surrounding the action of Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, the immediate past first lady of Anambra state.

Mrs Obiano had confronted Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu at an event to swear-in Governor Chukwuma Soludo in Awka.

Shehu Sani made light of the situation involving Mrs Obiano and Ambassador Ojukwu. Photo credit: EFCC

To the amazement of guests at the event, Mrs Obiano poured expletives on the former diplomat, asking why she was at the event after her past remarks concerning the All Progressives Grand Allaince, the ruling party in the state.

An upset Ambassador Ojukwu, stood up from her seat, and landed a ferocious slap on the face of the former first lady.

Reacting to the event, Senator Sani tweeted:

“I met Bianca on flight years ago when she was traveling to Europe to meet her husband, the late Ikemba, who was then on admission.

“I promised to go and see him but couldn’t because of the change of schedule. I thought she was slapped so that I’ll blast the ‘slapper’; now, I just prayed for her.”

Igbo youths call for arrest, prosecution of Obiano’s wife

Meanwhile, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Mrs Obiano.

COSEYL in a press statement jointly signed by its national president, Goodluck Ibem; and publicity secretary, Comrade Okey Nwaoru, strongly condemned the action of Mrs Obiano.

The statement seen by Legit.ng read in part:

“In all standards or standing, Mrs Obiano is unqualified and too low to stand before Mrs Bianca Ojukwu.”

Stella Oduah slams Obiano’s wife for confronting Bianca Ojukwu at Soludo’s inauguration

Earlier, Senator Stella Oduah chided Mrs Obiano for confronting Ambassador Ojukwu at the inauguration ceremony of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo on Thursday, March 17.

Oduah who represents Anambra North Senatorial District in the National Assembly berated Mrs Obiano for her conduct.

Senator Oduah described Mrs Obiano conduct as utterly disgraceful and unfortunate, adding her use of foul language on the former diplomat was unacceptable.

