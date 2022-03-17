Tolu Ogunlesi, a presidential aide has reacted to the viral confrontation between Ebele Obiano and Bianca Ojukwu

According to Ogunlesi, there’s a time to go low when they go high and to tear slap when they go low

Recall that the altercation temporarily disrupted the inauguration of Professor Chukwuma Soludo as the governor of Anambra state

Tolu Ogunlesi has shared his opinion on the trending video where Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, the immediate past first lady of Anambra state confronted Bianca Ojukwu at the inauguration ceremony of Governor Chukwuma Soludo in Awka.

The presidential aide in a tweet shared on Thursday, March 17, said there is time to tear slap when certain people go low.

Tolu Ogunlesi reacts to Bianca Ojukwu slapping former Governor Obiano's wife. Photo credit: @toluogunlesi

Source: Twitter

Reacting to the event, Ogunlesi tweeted:

"There’s a time for Michelle’s ‘When they go low, we go high.’ Also a time for Bianca’s ‘When they go low, we tear slap.’ Ecclesiastes 3:1 for further details."

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nigerians react

@OlamitundeMali said:

"You are having fun with this."

@TtifeB

"The koko is to know when to go low or tear slap. It's a rare skillset if you know this."

@Chuks_DNaijaGuy said:

"Hhhmm...many would have wished this happening at the federal level."

@BDraugur said:

"My favorite scripture."

How Mrs Obiano confronted Ambassador Ojukwu at Soludo's inauguration ceremony

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the altercation between both women temporarily disrupted the ceremony.

A video which surfaced on social media later show Governor Soludo calming Ambassador Ojukwu after the former diplomat slapped the outgoing first lady.

Mrs Obiano is rumoured to have a running battle with so many outgoing government officials in Anambra state.

Stella Oduah slams Obiano’s wife for confronting Bianca Ojukwu at Soludo’s inauguration

In a related development, Senator Stella Oduah chided Mrs Obiano for confronting Ambassador Ojukwu at the inauguration ceremony of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo on Thursday, March 17.

Oduah who represents Anambra North Senatorial District in the National Assembly berated Mrs Obiano for her conduct.

Senator Oduah described Mrs Obiano conduct as utterly disgraceful and unfortunate, adding her use of foul language on the former diplomat was unacceptable.

Source: Legit.ng