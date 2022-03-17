More reactions continue to trail the action of Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano at the inauguration ceremony of Governor Chukwuma Soludo

Mrs Obiano, had without any provocation, stood up from her seat and confronted the former Nigerian Ambassador to Spain

One of the serving female senators from the Anambra state, Princess Stella Oduah, said the action of Mrs Obiano is unacceptable

FCT, Abuja - Senator Stella Oduah has chided former first lady of Anambra state, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, for confronting Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu at the inauguration ceremony of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo on Thursday, March 17.

Oduah who represents Anambra North Senatorial District in the National Assembly berated Mrs Obiano for her conduct.

Senator Oduah described Mrs Obiano conduct as utterly disgraceful and unfortunate. Photo credit: Princess Stella Oduah

She said in a statement sent to Legit.ng:

“My attention has been drawn to the shameful conduct of the wife of the ex-governor and former first lady of Anambra State, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, who threw decorum away and attacked Her Excellency, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu at today's inauguration ceremony and I hereby condemn in very strong terms, this unwarranted attack against the wife of an illustrious son and our very our own Ikemba.

“I wish to add that the act exhibited by the former first lady was indecorous and unbecoming of a woman who had acted as a mother of the state and even desirous of serving in other capacities.

“More condemnable is even the gutter and vulgar language used by Mrs Obiano to describe her fellow woman, who is even a widow.

“What the world witnessed today at the swearing in ceremony is utterly disgraceful, unfortunate, crude and should never be emulated by the millions of our young girls and women who often look up to public figures with respect to how they conduct themselves.

“It saddens me a great deal to see the wife of an illustrious Anambra son, the pride of Ndigbo and an achiever that was once an ambassador of the Federal Republic, being attacked unprovoked and I join all right thinking persons in praying that we never ever record this type of travesty again in our history as a state.”

How Mrs Obiano confronted Ambassador Ojukwu at Soludo's inauguration ceremony

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the altercation between both women temporarily disrupted the ceremony.

A video which surfaced on social media later show Governor Soludo calming Ambassador Ojukwu after the former diplomat slapped the outgoing first lady.

Mrs Obiano is rumoured to have a running battle with so many outgoing government officials in Anambra state.

