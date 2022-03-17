As Nigerians continue to react to the altercation between Ebelechukwu Obiano and Bianca Ojukwu, Legit .ng learnt that when the wife of the former Anambra state governor approached Bianca, she questioned her for being in that gathering.

Going further, Ebelechukwu was said to have mocked her that she never wanted them (his husband) to become the governor of the state. She ended up calling her a b*tch.

Conversation between Bianca and Obiano's wife

Irked with the statement, Bianca was said to have instantly slapped her and fight ensured between them at the high table.

Here is the conversation

''What are you doing here? I thought you said you won't have anything to do with APGA again? Ebelechukwu Obiano asked Bianca Ojukwu.

"Leave here you are a b*tch, you are a b*tch," Bianca replied her.

"You are ashawo, Ebelechukwu Obiano retorted.

