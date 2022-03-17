Global site navigation

APC convention: Full List Of Governors, Ministers Appointed As Fani-Kayode Gets Top Position
Politics

APC convention: Full List Of Governors, Ministers Appointed As Fani-Kayode Gets Top Position

by  Onyirioha Nnamdi

Mai Mala Buni, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s caretaker committee, has set up new sub-committees for the March 26 national convention.

This came after the sub-committees set up by Governor Sani Bello of Niger state were dissolved by Buni on Wednesday, March 16, The Cable reports.

Buni in APC meeting
Buni said his list supersedes all others in circulation (Photo: All Progressives Congrress)
Source: Facebook

Releasing the list of heads and members of the sub-committees, John Akpanudoedehe, secretary of the caretaker committee, said the latest decision “supersedes any other list in circulation”.

He said:

“As approved by the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, H.E. Mai Mala Buni, please find the list of Chairmen, Deputy Chairmen and Secretaries of the various sub-committees for the Party’s 2022 National Convention (as earlier published).

"The underlisted and approved sub-committees supersede any other list in circulation."

Among those to head some of the committees were Femi Fani-Kayode, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor Hope Uzodinma, Governor Dapo Abiodun, and Minister Sadia Umar Farouk.

The committees are their heads are as follows:

Media/publicity

  1. Babajide Sanwo-Olu — chairman
  2. Femi Fani-Kayode — deputy chairman
  3. Kingsley Fanwo — secretary

Central Coordinating

  1. Mai Mala Buni — chairman
  2. John James Akpanudoedehe — secretary

Secretariat

  1. Abdullahi Yusuf Gashu’a — chairman
  2. Dare Oketade – secretary

Screening

  1. Abdulrazak Abdulrahman — chairman
  2. Andy Ubah — deputy chairman
  3. Shuaibu Aruwa – secretary

Screening appeal

  • Hope Uzodinma — chairman
  • Danjuma Adamu Dabo — secretary

Elections/planning

  1. Dapo Abiodun — chairman
  2. Bassey Otu — deputy chairman
  3. Ikechi Emenike — secretary

Election appeal

  1. Aminu Masari — chairman
  2. M.K Abubakar — deputy chairman
  3. Moses Okezie — secretary

Legal

  1. Abubakar Malami — chairman
  2. Niyi Akintola — deputy chairman
  3. Juliet Ibekaku — secretary

Accommodation

  1. Bello Matawalle — chairman
  2. Oladimeji Bankole — deputy chairman
  3. Zainab Gimba — secretary

Venue/site servicing

  1. Dave Umahi — chairman
  2. Mohammed Bello — deputy chairman
  3. Stella Oduah — secretary

Transportation/logistics

  1. Simon Bako Lalong — chairman
  2. Sadia Umar Farouk — deputy chairman
  3. Ireti Kingibe — secretary

Security/protocol

  1. Yahaya Bello — chairman
  3. Abubakar Sidiq — deputy chairman
  4. Dahiru Abdulsalam — secretary

Accreditation

  1. Ovie Omo-Agege — chairman
  2. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha — deputy chairman
  3. Godwin Afangideh — secretary

Entertainment/welfare

  1. Ahmed Idris Wase — chairman
  2. Nsima Ekere — deputy chairman
  3. Ahmed Bala — secretary

Medical

  1. Ben Ayade — chairman
  2. Emmanuel Akabe — deputy chairman
  3. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu — secretary

Budget

  1. Inuwa Yahaya — chairman
  2. Niyi Adebayo — deputy chairman
  3. Umana Okon Umana — secretary

Finance

  1. Badaru Abubakar — chairman
  2. Abdullahi Ebilolobo — deputy chairman
  3. Margery Okadigbo — secretary

Accreditation of volunteers/diplomats/observers

  1. H.E. Gov. Umaru Ganduje – Chairman
  2. H.E. Geoffrey Onyema – Deputy Chairman
  3. Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa – Secretary

Digital communication

  1. Nasir el-Rufai — chairman
  2. Nkem Okeke — deputy chairman
  3. Kashifulnuwa Abdulahi — secretary

Convention legacy and rapporteurs

  1. Babagana U. Zulum — chairman
  2. Babatunde Fashola — deputy chairman
  3. Ussiju Medaner — secretary

APC finally picks zone for national chairmanship seat, possible candidate revealed

Meanwhile, the APC had reportedly zoned its national chairmanship seat to the north-central region of Nigeria.

The ruling party made this decision during a meeting on Wednesday, February 16, in Asokoro, Abuja, attended by governors elected on its platform and some prominent stakeholders.

A source present at the meeting told journalists that APC governors also zoned the party’s deputy national chairman and national secretary offices to the south.

Source: Legit.ng

