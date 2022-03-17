Mai Mala Buni, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s caretaker committee, has set up new sub-committees for the March 26 national convention.

This came after the sub-committees set up by Governor Sani Bello of Niger state were dissolved by Buni on Wednesday, March 16, The Cable reports.

Buni said his list supersedes all others in circulation (Photo: All Progressives Congrress)

Source: Facebook

Releasing the list of heads and members of the sub-committees, John Akpanudoedehe, secretary of the caretaker committee, said the latest decision “supersedes any other list in circulation”.

He said:

“As approved by the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, H.E. Mai Mala Buni, please find the list of Chairmen, Deputy Chairmen and Secretaries of the various sub-committees for the Party’s 2022 National Convention (as earlier published).

"The underlisted and approved sub-committees supersede any other list in circulation."

Among those to head some of the committees were Femi Fani-Kayode, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor Hope Uzodinma, Governor Dapo Abiodun, and Minister Sadia Umar Farouk.

The committees are their heads are as follows:

Media/publicity

Babajide Sanwo-Olu — chairman Femi Fani-Kayode — deputy chairman Kingsley Fanwo — secretary

Central Coordinating

Mai Mala Buni — chairman John James Akpanudoedehe — secretary

Secretariat

Abdullahi Yusuf Gashu’a — chairman Dare Oketade – secretary

Screening

Abdulrazak Abdulrahman — chairman Andy Ubah — deputy chairman Shuaibu Aruwa – secretary

Screening appeal

Hope Uzodinma — chairman

Danjuma Adamu Dabo — secretary

Elections/planning

Dapo Abiodun — chairman Bassey Otu — deputy chairman Ikechi Emenike — secretary

Election appeal

Aminu Masari — chairman M.K Abubakar — deputy chairman Moses Okezie — secretary

Legal

Abubakar Malami — chairman Niyi Akintola — deputy chairman Juliet Ibekaku — secretary

Accommodation

Bello Matawalle — chairman Oladimeji Bankole — deputy chairman Zainab Gimba — secretary

Venue/site servicing

Dave Umahi — chairman Mohammed Bello — deputy chairman Stella Oduah — secretary

Transportation/logistics

Simon Bako Lalong — chairman Sadia Umar Farouk — deputy chairman Ireti Kingibe — secretary

Security/protocol

Yahaya Bello — chairman Abubakar Sidiq — deputy chairman Dahiru Abdulsalam — secretary

Accreditation

Ovie Omo-Agege — chairman Nkeiruka Onyejeocha — deputy chairman Godwin Afangideh — secretary

Entertainment/welfare

Ahmed Idris Wase — chairman Nsima Ekere — deputy chairman Ahmed Bala — secretary

Medical

Ben Ayade — chairman Emmanuel Akabe — deputy chairman Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu — secretary

Budget

Inuwa Yahaya — chairman Niyi Adebayo — deputy chairman Umana Okon Umana — secretary

Finance

Badaru Abubakar — chairman Abdullahi Ebilolobo — deputy chairman Margery Okadigbo — secretary

Accreditation of volunteers/diplomats/observers

H.E. Gov. Umaru Ganduje – Chairman H.E. Geoffrey Onyema – Deputy Chairman Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa – Secretary

Digital communication

Nasir el-Rufai — chairman Nkem Okeke — deputy chairman Kashifulnuwa Abdulahi — secretary

Convention legacy and rapporteurs

Babagana U. Zulum — chairman Babatunde Fashola — deputy chairman Ussiju Medaner — secretary

