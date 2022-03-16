Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has promised that he will step into his shoes of Muhammadu Buhari as the president of Nigeria

The APC national leader said that having served as a state governor and Senator, he has the experience and capacity to be the president

Tinubu on Wednesday, March 16, asked the Senate Caucus of the APC to support his lifetime ambition to rule Nigeria

Ahead of 2023 Presidential election, the National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC,

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has vowed never to step on President Muhamadu Buhari’s toes but would rather step into his shoes as the next president of Nigeria in 2023.

Speaking on Wednesday when he met with the APC Senate Caucus at the New Senate wing, the former Governor of Lagos State said that having served as a state Chief Executive Officer and as a Senator, he has the experience and capacity to be the President of the Country.

The APC National Leader was received by the APC Senators as led by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan in room 301.

Tinubu asks APC Senators to support his lifetime ambition to be president

Tinubu has asked the Senate Caucus of the party to support his lifetime ambition to be the President of Nigeria.

APC Senate caucus sends crucial reply to Tinubu on his presidential bid

Legit.ng previously reported that the APC Senate Caucus has pledged full support to Tinubu's presidential ambition.

This was in response to Tinubu's call for support when he had a meeting with members of the red chambers who belong to the ruling party.

Responding to the former Lagos governor's call, Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday, March 16, said:

“Your Excellency, once again, all of us wish you well, wish you the best of luck, wish you success in this and in the affair of fighting for APC, to continue to be the ruling party in Nigeria, and justifiably so, Your Excellency, we are with you.”

