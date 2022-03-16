Fire has gutted the exhibit dump of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. The facility is located at Iriebi in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers state.

EFCC’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

The inferno affected most of the trucks parked in the premises.

The statement read, “There was a fire incident at the exhibit dump of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, located at Iriebi, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Monday, March 14, 2022.

“The incident which occurred in the early hours of the day, affected most of the trucks parked in the facility before the fire was put out by men of the Federal Fire Service.

“Secretary to the Commission, Dr. George Ekpungu, who was at the scene of the incident on Tuesday March 15, assured that investigation had commenced to determine the cause of the inferno, while measures will be put in place to safeguard all exhibit dumps across the country.”

Source: Legit.ng