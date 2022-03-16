Senator Abdullahi Adamu has given assurances to members of the ruling party that he would secure the seat of the APC's national chairman

The lawmaker gave the assurance during a meeting with members of the APC House of Representatives caucus

According to Adamu, he has never lost an election in his lifetime, not even during his student days and he sure he would do well as a national chairman of the APC

A two-time governor of Nasarawa state and a chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, has said that he has never lost an election in his lifetime.

Adamu while speaking during a meeting with members of the APC caucus of the House of Representatives said he joined politics in the 70s and has never lost an election.

Daily Trust reports that the APC chieftain who is also a sitting senator has the complete backing of President Muhammadu Buhari for the position of the party's national chairman.

Adamu said he is sure that he would win the seat of APC's national chairman Photo: Abdullahi Adamu

Continuing, Adamu said his declaration of his intent to vie for the national chairmanship position of the party was due to his efforts in reconciling members of the APC across Nigeria.

Stating that he was the last man to join the chairmanship race, Adamu said that he has what it takes to lead members of the APC across boards.

According to him, his zeal and experience to address the challenges facing the APC at the moment are what the party needs.

House of Representatives leader reacts

In his reaction, the House leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, who welcomed Adamu commended the lawmaker for his efforts to ensure that the party stands strong.

The Punch reports that Doguwa also described Adamu as a seasoned politician who has the required clout needed to lead members of the APC.

APC national chairmanship nomination form sells at N20m

The ruling All Progressives Congress has begun the sale of nomination forms for the national chairmanship position.

The nomination form would sell for N20 million while other positions in the National Working Committee (NWC) would cost N5 million each.

The sale of nomination forms reportedly began on Monday, March 14, and will end on Friday, March 18.

