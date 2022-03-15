Governor Aminu Tambuwal has gotten another key endorsement as he continues his quest to be the next president of Nigeria

The Sokoto state governor has been endorsed by students in the 19 northern states of Nigeria ahead of the 2023 polls

In the past few weeks, several youth forums and student unions have endorsed the Sokoto state governor as the next occupant of Aso Rock

Dutse - The coalition of 19 Northern States Students’ Progressive Forum, has thrown their weight behind Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal’s 2023 presidential aspiration.

The forum made the declaration during its public lecture and award presentation organized and held in Dutse capital, Jigawa state.

Cross-section of the forum during their meeting in Dutse, Jigawa state. Photo credit: Northern States Students' Progressives

Source: Facebook

In his speech at the occasion, the spokesperson of the student’s union, Comrade Muhammad Inuwa said the forum is not apolitical but added that it is part of critical stakeholders and a group that is entitled to its opinion on any national issue.

Comrade Inuwa also commended Tambuwal for his concerns about the plight of Nigerian students and also appreciated his ongoing efforts to facilitate fruitful discussions between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

His words:

“After critical evaluation of all the people aspiring to become Nigerian president in 2023, we concluded that Governor Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has a track record that makes him exceptional among all the aspirants.

“Governor Tambuwal is honest, pragmatic, and insightful, a person who cares to listen to criticism, advice, and any good idea that will promote peace and progress in Nigeria.

"Based on the aforementioned, the Northern Student Progressive Forum declared its support to Governor Waziri Tambuwal and also present an award of honor as an “Icon of Educational Progress in Nigeria.”

In his speech, Governor Tambuwal thanked the student’s union for the award and the endorsement, described their recognition as a source of encouragement.

Tambuwal who was represented by his commissioner for youth and sports, Mr. Bashir Usman, said, he is currently on a nationwide consultation for his aspiration to become Nigerian President in 2023 and promised to accord special priority to the education sector if elected.

2023: Nigerian Youths Forum endorses Tambuwal as next president

In a related development, a coalition of youth groups under the aegis of Nigerian Youths Forum, NYF has endorsed Tambuwal as the next Nigerian president.

The NYF made this known while briefing journalists including a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja on Friday, March 4.

The convener of NYF, Comrade Elochukwu Agwu, stated that Governor Tambuwal is a leader Nigerian youths can easily relate to, hence his endorsement by the coalition.

2023: Youth group tells Tambuwal to contest for president

Recall that a group, Youths for Democratic Change, recently called on Governor Tambuwal to contest the forthcoming presidential election in 2023.

The group made the call at a press briefing in Lagos state shortly after endorsing the governor as its preferred presidential candidate for the 2023 general election.

According to the group, Governor Tambuwal, amongst other candidates who have shown interest, is the most equipped to deliver democratic dividends, long desired, to Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng