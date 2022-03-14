Ebonyi state government has vented their displeasure over the continuous interference of Governor Wike in the affairs of Governor David Umahi

Wike's continuous rant has been attributed to his obsession and the envious state towards Governor Umahi's administration

The River state governor has been warned to desist from his incessant war of words against Governor Umahi

The Ebonyi state government has reacted to a video that surfaced online where Governor Nyesom Wike claimed to have been pivotal to the high court ruling that sacked Governor David Umahi.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng on Monday, March 14, the spokesperson to Governor Umahi, Francis Nwaze, said the state government is not surprised by the statement of Governor Wike.

Nwaze in the statement out of curiosity urged Governor Wike to explain to the federation how he has become influential in determining court decisions.

He said:

“Wike from the statement has taken responsibility for the pronouncement of the Federal High Court, thus requiring that he explains to Nigerians how he now calls the shots in the Nation’s Judiciary without being a Judge.

“While we will not get intoxicated and begin to comment on a case that is already pending in a Court of competent jurisdiction like Wike, we like to place it on record that Ebonyi State is not in the same geopolitical Zone with Rivers State and so nothing would have prompted Nyesom Wike to make such unguarded comment about Governor Umahi if he is not a cheeky hatchet job-man.”

Nwaze also acknowledged the reserved approach employed by Governor Umahi since the high court judgment has admonished the attitude of his counterpart Governor Wike.

He said:

“It is on record that Governor Umahi since the legal battle started has conducted himself properly by filing an appeal in a Court of Superior records and did not resort to horse-trading like his counterpart, Nyesom Wike who speaks as if he has the Nigeria Judiciary in his armpit, which is impossible.”

Wike is envious of Governor Umahi – Spokesperson

Nwaze went further to accuse the River state governor of being envious of his counterpart’s “earth-shattering accomplishments” since the commencement of his administration.

These achievements he listed as follows; the state of the art King David University of Medical Sciences, the, over 17 twin flyovers, the shopping mall, the best International Airport in Nigeria, payment of civil servants, massive empowerment of the youths, widows, clergy and so much more.

The governors’ spokesperson in confidence and optimism noted that Governor David Umahi is primed to come out of his predicament stronger and better.

He said the Ebonyi state governor and the people of Ebonyi is optimistic that the judiciary will adjudicate the matter fair and square without external influence.

He said:

“Not minding his looney voice, we want to emphasize that Governor Umahi and Ebonyians have absolute confidence in the Nigeria Judiciary to carry out an unbiased adjudication which would open a new vista of precedence in justice dispensation in Nigeria.

“We urge Ebonyians and supporters of Governor David Nweze Umahi across the Country and beyond to remain peaceful and resolute lest the likes of Wike and other political desperados score a cheap political point by the reason of their conduct at a time like this.

“We also enjoin Ebonyi citizens and the reading public to disregard the hapless surmise of a man reputed for orchestration of unhealthy and brutish governance under a Democracy.”

Governor Umahi to remain in power for at least seven days - Court

Following the dismissal of Governor David Umahi by a high court in Abuja, the embattled Umahai still remains governor of Ebonyi state.

Umahi and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe have been issued an interim court order that keeps them in power for at least seven days.

The order states that the duo (applicants) shall remain and not be removed from office as governor and deputy governor of the state, respectively.

Ebonyi: PDP nominee, Igariwey, declares himself governor

Meanwhile, the nominee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iduma Enwo Igariwey has declared himself governor of Ebonyi state.

He said he has been the legitimate governor since the high court ruling in Abuja that declared him as governor.

Igariwey has however maintained that the continuous stay of Governor Umahi in the seat of power contravenes the law.

