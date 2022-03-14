The crisis between Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, deepened yesterday.

Obaseki took exception to Wike’s attacks on him and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, saying that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not the personal property of the Rivers governor.

The Edo governor said he will not accept political bullies and overlords, reminding Wike how he had dethroned bullies and high handed leaders.

In an advertorial in this paper today, the Edo governor accused Wike of unguarded and disruptive tendencies, urging party leaders to call him to order.

Source: Legit.ng