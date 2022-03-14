The build-up to Osun gubernatorial election for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is gradually becoming controversial

Despite the emergence of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the party flag bearer, there seem to be a little twist as the judiciary does not recognize his candidacy

It is not clear if the court ruling nullifying Senator Adeleke will make a u-turn but as its stance Babayemi is in pole position to lead the party at the governorship polls

Controversy seems to be the order of the day in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chapter in Osun state.

The Nation reports that a ruling by a high court in Osun state does not recognize the legitimacy of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the governorship candidate of the PDP in Osun state.

Senator Adeleke was declared the winner of the primary election-backed PDP's National Working Committee (NWC). Photo Credit: (Sen. Ademola Adeleke)

This is according to the suit marked No: HIJ/6/2022 filed by Adedokun Ademola and 29 others against the PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Legit.ng gathered.

Justice Adeyinka Aderibigbe who was in charge of proceedings ordered that following a parallel primary that was held by the PDP which saw the emergence of Dotun Babayemi, the court said it does not recognize Senator Adeleke.

Court nullifies primary election won by Senator Adeleke

The court also ruled that any other election that was held by the party does not stand except for the one that saw the emergence of Babayemi.

Also, Justice Aderibigbe also issued an order of mandatory injunction that nullified all actions taken in flagrant disobedience to the judgement of, 22nd November 2021.

This means the ruling strikes against activities that recognised the Ward Executive Officers who produced delegates for the primaries.

However, the court adjourned further hearing until Wednesday, March 16.

Osun 2022: Senator Adeleke reacts to court order nullifying him as PDP candidate

Reacting to this development, Senator Adeleke maintained his stance stating that he remains the rightful candidate of the PDP in the forthcoming Osun governorship election.

Adeleke won expressed confidence over the issues said that it is a matter of time before the will of party delegates who voted for him will be done.

He however commended the party leader for his transparency and fairness during the course of the primaries stating that Iyorchia Ayu exhibited the traits of a true leader who advocates for democracy.

Osun 2022: Senator Adeleke wins PDP NWC backed primary

Recall Senator Adeleke was announced winner of the governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) backed by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

According to TheCable, it was gathered that 1916 delegates participated in the election which saw the emergence of Senator Adeleke.

Senator Adeleke polled a total of 1887 votes to win the primaries, this was according to Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the returning officer and deputy governor of Bayelsa.

