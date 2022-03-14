Bukola Saraki on Sunday, March 13, revealed that he will make his intention to run for the presidency known soon

The former Kwara governor said at the moment he is making serious consultations with stakeholders of the PDP

Saraki added that he is also waiting to know which geopolitical region will get the party's presidential ticket

A former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has stated that for now, he is making consultations with some top stakeholders on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former Kwara governor who spoke with journalists on Sunday, March 13, stated that he will declare his intention to run for the presidency at the end of March, The Cable reports.

Saraki said he will make his presidential ambition known soon (Photo: Abubakar Bukola Saraki)

Source: Facebook

Saraki also disclosed he will make the declaration after the PDP reveals which geopolitical zone will get its presidential ticket.

Describing himself as a politician who does not shy away from challenges, Saraki said he has what it takes to lead Nigeria, Punch added.

The former governor also noted that by antecedent, he can reach across ethnic and religious divides of the country.

He stated;

“I believe I have what it takes to lead Nigeria. I am not someone who shies away from taking up challenges. I am not someone who does not know the issues or someone who does not have the energy and vibrancy to address those issues.

“More importantly, I am someone that can reach out across the political divide, based on my antecedents. I am someone who can reach out across the ethnicity divide and across the religious divide.”

