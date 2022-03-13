Nigeria's mega church, The Redeemed Christian Church of God has explained further the role of its new directorate focused on politics and governance

Earlier this week, the church announced the commencement of the directorate, especially as the 2023 elections approaches

A senior pastor in the church has responded to the criticisms of the move by some Nigerians, reiterating that the directorate is non-partisan

Lagos - The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has clarified the role its new directorate, politics and governance, will be playing in the ministry.

The announcement of the new directorate had been greeted with mixed reactions across the country, especially on social media.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, March 13, Pastor Johnson F Odesola, RCCG assistant General Overseer (admin & personnel), stated that some of the reactions on the issue have been borne out of ignorance.

Pastor Odesola reiterated that the new directorate is non-partisan. Photo credit: RCCG

He reiterated that the new directorate's role is to:

“Help coordinate the engagement of our people who are willing to be involved in politics as well as mobilise support for them.”

Shedding more light on the role of the directorate, Pastor Odesola said:

1. Nowhere in the statement is it mentioned nor insinuated that a particular political aspirant is being referred to. As would be expected the church has members that belong to several political parties, but would not itself get into partisan issues.

2. As a big and dynamic church, RCCG considers herself one of the nation's stakeholders and the work of the directorate is in direct response to the advisory of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to support our members on effective and efficient voter education and the discharge of their related civic rights and obligations.

3. As a big and dynamic church, RCCG considers it necessary to respond to the growing interest of its members in politics and governance by ensuring that their standing as law-abiding citizens in all spheres of life is neither compromised nor falls below the standard expected of followers of Christ.

4. RCCG by this is not doing anything new or different from some other denominations such as the Catholic Church or other religious bodies who bring its members up to date with policies, laws, and regulations regarding their polity and its governance.

5. Therefore, the RCCG does not promote the interest of one particular political party as its members are to be found in all the political parties holding high ranking and responsible offices and have in the past gone through necessary tutelage on how to conduct themselves in public office.

6. RCCG will continue to offer spiritual and moral support to its members through prayers, encouragement, exhortation, counselling, and moral instructions as would be expected from an organisation that on record is fully conscious of its Christian Social Responsibility.

