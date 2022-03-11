The All Progressives Congress (APC) is clearly bent on getting its national convention over with by Saturday, March 26

The ruling party on Friday, March 11, insisted that it will not change the date, even if INEC is asking for a fresh 21-day notice

The APC said since it has informed the electoral body of the invention initially, there is no need for new notice

Abuja - Against the position of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it will not go back on its plan to conduct its national convention on Saturday, March 26.

According to the APC, it had already informed the electoral body of the convention so there is no need for another 21-day notice, The Nation reports.

In a statement on Friday, March 11, the spokesman of the ruling party's caretaker committee, Barr. Ismail Ahmed, noted that after the initial message to INEC, what is only required is a notice of adjustment, Daily Nigerian added.

The ruling party said it will not go back on its convention date (Photo: All Progressives Congress)

Source: Facebook

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

”We served that notice on the 5th of February and that was the required 21 days. If you are going to make any adjustment to that date all you need is a letter, making an adjustment to the date.

“You don’t need another 21 days and that letter was since written about two weeks ago when we realised that we couldn’t hold it on the 26th of February.

“The moment, the CECPC agreed on the 26th of March, that letter was written to INEC, INEC has accepted that letter. So that is long gone is not an issue.”

How Buni secured 'nuclear weapon' to destroy APC convention, El-Rufai speaks up

Meanwhile, a lot of revelations were coming out as to why Mai Mala Buni was sacked as the caretaker committee chairman of the APC and replaced by Governor Sani Bello of Niger.

In an interview on Wednesday, March 9, the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir E-Rufai disclosed that unknown to the caretaker committee, Buni's lawyer got a court order in agreement with a petitioner in the party to halt the planned convention.

El-Rufai said discovering this, APC bigwigs came to understand that there were persons in the party who were working against it.

Source: Legit.ng