Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Governor El-Rufai said the southern region is expected to produce the APC's presidential candidate

The Kaduna state governor said it is left to the APC stakeholders in the south to propose an acceptable candidate from any of the geopolitical zones in the region

Governor El-Rufai also expressed optimism that the APC will remain Nigeria's ruling party beyond 2023

Kaduna - Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state says the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate for the 2023 election is expected to come from the southern region of the country.

The Kaduna state governor said this on Wednesday, March 9, when he appeared as a guest on Channels TV.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state said the APC stakeholders in the south are expected to propose an acceptable presidential candidate. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

He further explained that the national chairmanship post of the ruling party will be from the northern part of Nigeria.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Our expectation is that our presidential candidate will come from somewhere in the south."

Southern APC stakeholders to propose acceptable candidate - El-Rufai

Speaking further, Governor El-Rufai said the southern caucus of the APC will decide which part of the area (southwest, southeast or south-south) the candidate will come from.

He added:

“It is up to the southern caucus of the APC to now propose to us an acceptable candidate."

2023: APC will retain presidential seat, El-Rufai optimistic

Governor El-Rufai also believes the APC will retain the presidential seat, arguing that the party has all it takes to do that.

He said:

“I think Nigerians expect much more than we have done but if Nigerians reflect deeply and compare with the other party, we are still a better choice.

“I believe that in 2023, the APC is going to win the presidential election as well as the majority of the governorship elections.”

2023 presidency: What I will do if Buhari asks me to contest - El-Rufai

Meanwhile, Governor El-Rufai has also dismissed the speculations that he will be the running mate to the former governor of Rivers state, Rotimi Amaechi, in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

The Kaduna governor also ruled out vying for any post in the next general elections.

He, however, said only President Muhammadu Buhari can make him rescind his decision not to contest.

Source: Legit.ng