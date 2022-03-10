David Umahi, the governor of Ebonyi state, has expressed optimism in the judgement of the Courts of Appeal in Enugu and Abuja

Umahi appealed the verdict of the court that ordered he and his deputy to vacate their seats over their defection to the APC

The governor made the disclosure on Wednesday, March 9, when he played host to the Forum of Ebonyi Founding Fathers

The Ebonyi Founding Fathers backed Umahi show in the midst of the unfavourable High Court Judgement

Governor David Nweze Umahi has restated his confidence in the ability of the Nigerian Judiciary to discharge justice to all manner of deserving persons.

Umahi stated this while playing host to the Forum of Ebonyi Founding Fathers led by Former Governor Martin Elechi at his Office Ochoudo Centenary City Abakaliki who came to pay him a solidarity visit following the High Court Judgement on Tuesday, March 8.

David Umahi says he is sure of victory in the Appellate courts amid his sack as governor. Photo credit: Ebonyi state government

This was made known in statement on Wednesday, March 9, by Francis Nwaze, the special assistant to the governor on media and publicity which was made available to Legit.ng.

The governor who thanked the Founding Fathers for their thoughtfulness assured that his supporters would not allow the provocation to prompt them to cause a breach of order.

He said:

"Let me say very honestly that I am very much touched, I was not expecting your coming because to me I didn't take it to heart at all, but like you said Sir, people received the news differently.

"Recall that Zamfara had a similar case on the same issue that the Governor defected at the Federal High Court in Zamfara State and he was relying on section 308 to say that no criminal or civil case could even be brought against the Governor in the first place."

He announced that having appealed the judgement of the Federal High Court in Courts of Appeal in Enugu and Abuja, he was sure of victory in the Appellate courts.

Unahi further stated:

"God brought me here and no man can remove me, that's my confidence, so I want to assure you Sir, I have addressed my supporters, I didn't take it to heart.

The governor debunked insinuations in some quarters that he was disparaging the Judiciary for the judgement of the Federal High Court saying he has so much confidence in the impartiality of the Judiciary.

Former Governor Martin Elechi Earlier, the leader of the forum and said the founding fathers were in the governor's office to show solidarity in the midst of the unfavourable High Court Judgement.

He advised the governor to remain calm as he seeks redress in the Court of Appeal and ensure that his supporters do not cause breakdown of law and order out of provocation.

The secretary of the Founding Fathers Forum, Dr. Boniface Chima urged Umahi to make legitimate efforts to reclaim the mandate entrusted in his care by Ebonyi people during the polls assuring that the Forum would continue support him at all times.

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, a Federal High Court in Abuja sacked Umahi of Ebonyi state and his deputy, Eric Igwe, over defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a judgment on Tuesday, March 8, held that their defection was unconstitutional because the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the election on March 2019 and not its candidate.

Having defected to the APC, Governor Umahi and his deputy cannot transfer the mandate of the PDP to the APC, the court held.

