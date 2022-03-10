Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has made a statement that may throw some APC stakeholders off balance

As he's repeatedly said, the Kaduna governor said he was not eyeing the presidency or any other seat in the 2023 polls

However, Governor El-Rufai said if President Buhari insisted that he contests for the presidency, he will "reluctantly" accept

Kaduna state - Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna state, has dismissed the speculations that he will be the running mate to the former governor of Rivers state, Rotimi Amaechi, in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

The Kaduna governor who appeared as a guest on Channels TV on Wednesday, March 9, ruled out vying for any post in the next general elections.

Governor El-Rufai said only President Buhari can make him change his decision not to contest for any seat in 2023. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

He, however, said only President Muhammadu Buhari can make him rescind his decision not to contest.

His words:

“I’ve said over and over that I’m not a contestant for any office. I’m not aspiring for anything.

“If Governor Rotimi Amaechi is interested in running for any office, he has the right to do so. But I’m not running for anything and I’m not going to be on his ticket.”

Asked if Buhari will make him change his mind, the Kaduna state governor said:

“That would be a different conversation. I’ll explain to him why I don’t think it’s a good idea but of course, if he insists, I will. But I’m tired.

“I’m physically tired because I do take my work seriously. For the last eight years, I’ve worked myself flat out and I’m not young anymore.

“I’ll be 63 next year. So I prefer to look at other options to contribute to the development of my country but of course, I didn’t want to run for Governor but the President insisted so if he insists that I do something I have so much regard for him and his judgement that I’ll do it even reluctantly.”

2023: El-Rufai reveals who he will support for presidency

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor El-Rufai vowed to support any candidate who emerged from the APC zoning structure.

El-Rufai speaking during the weekly ministerial press briefing at the presidential villa, Abuja also reacted to speculations that he may run for the office of the president in 2023.

According to him, he is not nursing any ambitions in the 2023 elections, adding that he just wants to finish the job and continue with his private life.

Source: Legit.ng