Ahead of 2023, the traditional ruler of Ugbo Kingdom in Ondo, Fredrick Akinruntan, has backed Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's presidential ambition

The monarch promised to start campaigning for the national leader of the APC and former Lagos state governor

Meanwhile, Tinubu also said he was the most qualified aspirant and revealed why he informed President Buhari about his ambition

Ondo state - The Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom in Ondo, Fredrick Akinruntan, has endorsed the presidential bid of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The monarch spoke while hosting the former Lagos governor in Ondo state on Friday, March 4, TheCable reported.

Akinruntan said regardless of other aspirants contesting for the presidency, Tinubu “is our president”.

The Olugbo added:

“He’s been the governor in Lagos state. And he has been a sort of controller of this country.

“Without him, the country cannot move. A lot of people are saying they want to be president. Why can’t they come out? They should come out.

“For us, this is our president. Whether you like it or not, I’m going to start my campaign for him.”

2023: I am the most qualified, says Tinubu

In his remarks, Tinubu declared himself the “most qualified” for the presidency, saying he is ready to battle for the position.

His words:

“I don’t run away from battles. I am very particular and passionate about democracy. During MKO, we tried, but we could not get it. When they met us, we sought your support, and Buhari became the president.

“I have gone to inform Buhari that I want to contest, particularly that it is remaining few months for him. It is not a matter of fight. The constitution stipulated it. Buhari told me to go ahead and declare.

“I informed Buhari so that people were not saying who did I inform before taking the decision. I am the most qualified to become the president. I will ensure that our children get employed, there will be industries and all-around development across the country.”

2023 presidency: Why I can’t disown Tinubu, Emir of Katsina reveals

In a related development, the Emir of Katsina, Dr Abdulmuminin Kabir Usman, has said he cannot disown Tinubu in the event that as the APC leader needs his support as he seeks to become Nigeria's president in 2023.

The emir spoke in his palace in Katsina when he received members of the Arewa Organisations Movement for Asiwaju led by Senator Abu Ibrahim.

He also reportedly promised to look into Tinubu's political aspiration with the view to contributing, advising and correcting where necessary.

