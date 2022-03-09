On Tuesday, March 8, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) submitted the names of its nominees for governor and deputy governor of Ebonyi state, respectively, to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The opposition party took the step after a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja sacked Dave Umahi, governor of Ebonyi, and Eric Kelechi Igwe, his deputy, for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Iduma Igariwe, a member of the House of Representatives, was nominated by PDP to replace Dave Umahi as Ebonyi governor. Photo credit: Hon. Iduma Igariwey Enwo

Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the PDP, said the party had nominated Iduma Igariwe and Fred Udogwu to replace Umahi and Igwe respectively.

Here are some key things to know about the "governor-nominee".

Iduma Igariwey Enwo was born in 1961. He trained as lawyer before joining politics. Igariwey currently represents the Afikpo North/Afikpo South federal constituency of Ebonyi state in the House of Representatives. According to the information on the National Assembly's website, he was the first chairman of Afikpo North Local government area after Nigeria's return to democracy in 1999. He occupied the seat until 2002. He was appointed acting chairman of the local government area between 2003 and 2004. Igariwey again became the substantive chairman of the local government in April 2004 and served until 2007. He was elected into the House of Representatives in 2015 and was re-elected in 2019 Igariwey occupies the position of Deputy Chairman, Committee on Appropriations at the Green Chamber

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Igariwey said in the eye of the law, he is the governor of Ebonyi state since Tuesday, March 8, when the Federal High Court, Abuja sacked Umahi and his deputy.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Thursday, March 10, Igariwey said that by the order made by Justice Inyang Ekwo, Umahi ceased to be governor of Ebonyi state. He wondered why two days after the judgment Governor Umahi and his deputy still parade themselves as if they still occupy those offices. He said:

“This is contemptuous of the clear orders of a court of competent jurisdiction. We recognise the fact that former governor David Umahi has a right of appeal."

